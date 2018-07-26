CBeebies went down on Sky – and kids and grown-ups lost it

Hottest day of the year + no CBeebies = complete meltdown

Parents up and down the country declared a state of emergency when CBeebies went down today.

According to viewers, some Sky customers switching on the TV early Thursday morning were greeted not by the adorable Show Me Show Me, but instead a title card bringing doom-laden news and disappointment to kids and adults everywhere.

My child is going nuts and threatening to smash everything up. What do I do!? #cbeebies pic.twitter.com/ReE8m7NR6s — Darren Webber (@DarrenWeb) July 26, 2018

Cries of “won’t somebody please think of the parents” and “send help” rang out up and down the country:

That moment when cbeebies is down and most of the parents aren't prepared for this state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/kE1rWppGoF — Sue (@Sueepoooo) July 26, 2018

CBeebies HQ were on it, trying to get Sky into action and showing their solidarity with frustrated adults.

To all those on @SkyUK who haven’t got CBeebies this morning, a) Deep breathes. It will pass. b) While you wait for the @SkyHelpTeam to sort it- perhaps iPlayer can help or Freeview? c) The rest of us as with you✊ pic.twitter.com/l862yvyYgi — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) July 26, 2018

Thankfully, several hours later, CBeebies tweeted to say that normal service had been resumed and that the channel was back up and running.

CBeebies is back on Sky! 🙌🙌 Well done to all the parents, carers, engineers, TV execs and social media support who had a frantic start to their day! pic.twitter.com/btgdvKVVuV — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) July 26, 2018

Thank goodness for that. Peppa Pig came this close to declaring a national crisis…