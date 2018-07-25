Radio Times TV Champion 2018

It’s the time of year again, when the best and brightest in the world of TV go head to head for the RadioTimes.com TV Champion crown.

Advertisement

But this time around, things will be a little different because the shows themselves will be the competitors.

That’s right, we’ll be asking YOU to vote for your favourite shows instead of your favourite stars in order to find the 2018 TV Champion.

How do I vote in TV Champion 2018?

Voting kicks off on Monday July 23rd as our Drama and Comedy rounds begin. You’ll be given a long list of shows in each category and asked to vote for your favourites, with the Top 16 shows from each category qualifying for Round 2.

The Top 16 shows will then go head to head in a series of knock-out matches to decide who makes it through to Round 3 and so on and so forth.

Drama Champion Round 3 (OPENS AT 3.30PM UK TIME, WEDNESDAY JULY 25TH)

Remember, it’s all about having fun. We make the game, but you make it Champion!

Are there more categories?

Yes. The TV Champion 2018 Sci-Fi and Entertainment rounds will open on Monday 30th July.

Advertisement

Oh, and you should definitely keep your eyes peeled for extra special bonus rounds, which will pop up throughout the competition!