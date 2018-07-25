When is the Love Island 2018 final?

Everything you need to know about the grand finale of Love Island 2018

This series of Love Island is set to be the longest ever, running for eight weeks in total across the summer.

So when is the grand final? And when does the ITV2 show *finally* finish for 2018?

The date of the series four finale has been CONFIRMED as airing on Monday 30th July at 9pm. This extra-long final episode will end at 10.35pm on ITV2, when we will finally know our Love Island 2018 winners.

This will be exactly eight weeks since Love Island kicked off on Monday 4th June, and for the past two years the series finale has aired on a Monday night.

Sources had previously told RadioTimes.com that the series is unlikely to be extended. Despite pulling in over 2 million viewers a night on ITV2, the eight-week run time was pretty set from the get go.

One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft when it’s all over…

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm