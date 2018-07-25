When is Krypton released on TV in the UK? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

Everything you need to know about the Superman Prequel featuring the Man of Steel's doomed home planet

Superman prequel Krypton takes a jump into the family history of the Man of Steel, following the adventures of Supes’ grandfather Seg-El around 200 years before the planet was destroyed and the hero we all know and love made his childhood journey to Earth.

Take a look below for everything you need to know about sci-fi series, which has already begun in America but will air in the UK at a later date.

When is Krypton on E4?

Season one of Krypton premiered in America in March of this year and has been picked up by E4, but is yet to air in the UK.

In America, it was renewed for another season in May and although there is no official release date, Krypton looks set to return for a second season in the States in autumn 2019.

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is for season one, and you can watch it above.

This is not the world you're familiar with. #Krypton will return to @SYFY in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Rp5CLHXg4D — Krypton (@KryptonSYFY) May 24, 2018

When it comes to season two we have a teaser trailer, although it has no actual footage from the upcoming series. The emblem of the House of El is replaced by the House of Zod with the words “the symbol you know is no more” hinting that Dru-Zod is poised for a big run as the lead villain next season.

Who is in the cast?

Cameron Cuffe plays Superman’s grandfather Seg-El, with Shaun Sipos as time-traveller Adam Strange and Blake Ritson as villain Braniac.

Other main characters include Lyta-Zod, the grandmother of classic Superman villain General Zod (Georgina Campbell), Seg-El’s grandfather Val-El (IanMcElhinney), and other Kryptonians like Nyssa-Vex (Wallis Day), Dev-em (Aaron Pierre), Jax-Ur (Rasmus Hardiker), Jayna-Zod (Ann Ogbomo).

Sherlock’s Rupert Graves plays Ter-El, Superman’s great-grandfather and Colin Salmon plays Dru-Zod, the future enemy of Superman and grandson of Campbell’s character.

What’s going to happen?

The first series of the sci-fi drama follows the fortunes of the House of El, the Kryptonian nobel family who will one day bring Superman to the world but are currently ostracized and shamed. Young scion Seg-El, the future father of Jor-El and grandfather of Kal-El, aka Superman, is determined to redeem his family’s name – though he learns he may be called upon to save his planet into the bargain…

For more detailed analysis ahead of season two’s US release, see under the following video, but beware – spoilers are coming!

The finale of last season saw Seg trap himself and Braniac in the Phantom Zone, saving Kandor. The joy is short-lived however, as Zod destroys the portal console, meaning there is no way for Seg to be retrieved. This leaves Zod with nothing standing in the way of his quest to rule Krypton.

If you think Zod’s new role as lead villain means we aren’t going to see Brainiac in the upcoming season you are sorely mistaken. The fact that Seg is trapped in the Phantom Zone with Brainiac (and with no obvious way back) means the first and potentially second episode will be from within the previously unseen Phantom Zone (cool, right?).

Assuming Seg does escape, which a betting man would, you’ve got to think Brainiac finds a way out too. This may be at the same time as Seg or potentially later, giving the writers plenty of slack to work with.

And we haven’t even talked about the fact that Doomsday is on the loose yet! The creature so powerful that Zod had originally intended to destroy Brainiac with him. How will he be stopped?

With so many different avenues to go down, it will be extremely interesting and fun to see just where the writers take Krypton. Expect season two to be even better than season one.