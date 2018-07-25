Accessibility Links

Hillary Clinton to appear in new series of Madam Secretary

The 2016 presidential candidate will guest star alongside fellow former US Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright

speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City.

Hillary Clinton is set to appear in the upcoming fifth season of US drama Madam Secretary – which airs in the UK on Sky Witness – alongside fellow former US Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

The episode was filmed on 11th July, and it sees Téa Leoni’s Elizabeth McCord – who serves as Secretary of State in the series – seeking advice from her predecessors on how to handle a delicate situation. It is due to air in the US in October, though no official date has been confirmed for transmission in the UK.

Check out a picture of the Secretary of State supergroup below.

The former US presidential candidate has kept a relatively low profile – apart from several sick burns on Twitter – since losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump. She has previously guested in New York-based comedy Broad City. Watch a clip of her appearance below.

Madam Secretary

