Radio Times Drama Champion 2018 – Round 3

Which drama series should win the TV Champion title? Vote for your favourite...

From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.

But which drama show is your favourite? That’s the question we’re hoping to answer in this year’s Drama Champion tournament.

In Round 2 we whittled the number down to just 8 and now they must fight it out in a series of head to head battles.

Round 3 polls are now CLOSED. Semi-Final Polls will open on Thursday July 26th at 3pm UK time!

McMafia v Versailles

BONUS ROUND

Vote for your favourite Drama star. Check out the nominees in the video below and vote using the YouTube voting prompt that pops up in the right-hand corner. It might look like a little ‘i’ or say “Vote for your Drama Champion”.

Please note, you can only vote ONCE and you must have a YouTube or Google account to be able to do so.

The video poll will remain open until 12pm UK time on Thursday, July 26th!

Victoria v Call The Midwife

BONUS ROUND

Peaky Blinders v Our Girl

BONUS ROUND

Poldark v Unforgotten

BONUS ROUND

