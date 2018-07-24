When is Sky Atlantic’s new comedy drama Get Shorty on TV? Who’s in the cast?

Here's how to watch Get Shorty, Chris O'Dowd's new series – based on the 1995 film – tackling corruption in Hollywood with a smile

In Get Shorty, Chris O’Dowd plays Miles, a thug attempting to escape his corrupt past by breaking into the film industry. After a logical career move for the ex-crime ring muscle, he finds himself deeper into the world of gangsters than ever before – and the only way out, is through.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

What time Get Shorty on TV?

Comedy drama Get Shorty is available on Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

What is Get Shorty adapted from?

The new series shares the name of Elmore Leonard’s novel Get Shorty and follows a similar plot. There’s also a film adaptation of the book, released in 1995, starring John Travolta.

What is Get Shorty about?

Get Shorty is about Miles (Chris O’Dowd – playing John Travolta’s role), a man hopelessly unable to escape his criminal past. Seeking the approval of his daughter, he leaves Nevada to rid himself of his thuggish ways – but, inevitably, the washed up film producer finds himself involved with gangsters once again.

The series follows Miles as he attempts to get a film made alongside Rick, played by Ray Romano, a Hollywood hustler. Quickly forgetting his desire to do good, Miles breaks laws left, right and centre, using language littered with expletives as he does so.

Who is in Get Shorty?

The series is carried by a whole host of talented actors, big names include: Chris O’Dowd (Miles) and Ray Romano (Rick) whose understated humour carries the show in its ridiculous journey through Hollywood crime.

Known for his role in The IT Crowd, Bridesmaids, Girls and The boat That Rocked, O’Dowd is a well established comedic talent.

Similarly, Romano is famous for appearing in Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as Ice Age and The Big Sick.