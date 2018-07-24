Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018

Which comedy show has what it takes to win the crown?

The world isn’t a very funny place these days, so you could say that the shows that make us laugh are more important than ever.

That’s why we’re on the hunt for your Radio Times Comedy Champion – the rib-tickling series or comedy special that makes your day.

Fans have 24 hours to find their favourites and cast as many votes for them as possible, as only the Top 4 shows from each group – 4 from Group A, 4 from Group B, 4 from Group C and 4 from Group D – will qualify for the knock-out stages.

Find your favourite shows in the groups below and get voting.

And remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun

VOTING CLOSES AT 10AM (UK TIME) ON WEDNESDAY JULY 25TH

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D