What time is ITV1’s Long Lost Family on TV? Everything you need to know about series 8 on ITV

ITV's feel-good Long Lost Family is back for an eighth series. Don't forget the tissues...

Episode 1 catches up with three families whose lives have been transformed in ways they never imagined. Cathie Cutler Evans came to us in 2016 desperate to find her birth mother who had given her up for adoption nearly 50 years before. After uncovered the tragic news that her mum had already passed away, Cathie was reunited with her half-sister Ann in Liverpool. Since meeting the siblings have formed a powerful bond with each other and their brother Mark. But theyÕve all had to come to terms with the fact Cathie will never get to meet their birth mum Adrienne. We discover how building their relationship has given them all the strength to deal with their grief, and find out how Cathie has felt about being welcomed into a huge new family. We also catch up with John Ayton, who after being adopted as a baby, had longed to find his father Kenneth. John was reunited with his half-brother Steve in 2017 after facing the difficult news that Kenneth had already passed away. But since their meeting, although JohnÕs relationship with his brother has gone from strength to strength, it also underlined just how little he knows about the other side of his family Ð his birth mother, Marlene. JohnÕs need for answers launches an incredible new search, taking him on a journey he never thought possible. In our final story, we revisit one of Long Lost FamilyÕs first searchers. Maureen Charlton came to us in series 2 looking for her brother Michael who had been expelled from the family for being gay. But although close as children, after 40 years apart, the siblings couldnÕt just slip back in to the relationship they had back then. We join Michael and Maureen in Brighton to discover what itÕs like to have to get to know each other all over again.

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are back to help reunite estranged relatives, many of whom were separated at birth.

So, get your tissues out and be ready to cheer on the reunited families in ITV’s much loved documentary series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Long Lost Family series 8 on TV?

The show airs on Tuesdays at 9.30pm on ITV.

What is Long Lost Family about?

The show which focuses on, you guessed it, reuniting Long Lost Families, is back for an eighth series.

Long Lost Family sets itself the near impossible task of returning people to their families and lost loved ones. From parents forced to give up their children for adoption, to siblings spread out across the world, LLF will scour the world to help these families.

The Long Lost Family team do their upmost to reunite the families and often on an inconceivably small amount of information. But be it a name or a photograph, they won’t give up.

