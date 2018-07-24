Drama Champion 2018 – Round 2

Which drama series should win the TV Champion title? Vote for your favourite...

From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.

Advertisement

But which drama show is your favourite? That’s the question we’re hoping to answer in this year’s Drama Champion tournament.

In Round 1 we whitted the number down to just 16 and now they must fight it out in a series of head to head battles.

VOTING HAS NOW CLOSED IN ROUND 2 – ROUND 3 POLLS WILL OPEN AT 3.30PM UK TIME ON WEDNESDAY 25TH JULY

McMafia v The Durrells

Poldark v The Handmaid’s Tale

BONUS ROUND

Vote for your favourite Drama star. Check out the nominees in the video below and vote using the YouTube voting prompt that pops up in the right-hand corner. It might look like a little ‘i’ or say “Vote for your Drama Champion”.

The video poll will remain open until 12pm UK time on Thursday, July 26th!

Our Girl v Sherlock

Howards End v Victoria

BONUS ROUND

Vote for your favourite Drama star. Check out the nominees in the video below and vote using the YouTube voting prompt that pops up in the right-hand corner. It might look like a little ‘i’ or say “Vote for your Drama Champion”.

The video poll will remain open until 12pm UK time on Thursday, July 26th!

Grantchester v Versailles

Peaky Blinders v The Crown

BONUS ROUND

Vote for your favourite Drama star. Check out the nominees in the video below and vote using the YouTube voting prompt that pops up in the right-hand corner. It might look like a little ‘i’ or say “Vote for your Drama Champion”.

The video poll will remain open until 12pm UK time on Thursday, July 26th!

Doctor Foster v Call The Midwife

Unforgotten v Harlots

BONUS ROUND

Vote for your favourite Drama star. Check out the nominees in the video below and vote using the YouTube voting prompt that pops up in the right-hand corner. It might look like a little ‘i’ or say “Vote for your Drama Champion”.

Advertisement

The video poll will remain open until 12pm UK time on Thursday, July 26th!