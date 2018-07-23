Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Love Island’s Sam and Georgia make it official live on Good Morning Britain

Love Island’s Sam and Georgia make it official live on Good Morning Britain

The duo are now boyfriend and girlfriend - and they're going to be living together

Love Island - dumping twist - Georgia and Sam

Former Love Island couple Sam and Georgia made it official live on Good Morning Britain on Monday, less than a week after exiting the villa.

Advertisement

That’s right, the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend – a status that in Love Island terms seems to be roughly equivalent to engagement in the real world.

On Thursday night’s show, the duo were told they would have to recouple with different partners, but after an emotional discussion, they decided to walk out of the villa instead – and on Monday morning Sam popped the question live on GMB.

“Obviously we’ve been through a lot, inside the villa and now outside the villa,” he explained to substitute hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, “and we’re going to be living together,” he said, turning to Georgia, who threatened to get emotional, “so, I wanted to know if you’d be my girlfriend?”

The two then shared a smooch, suggesting the answer is yes. Check it out below.

Sam then joked that the show’s showbiz correspondent, Richard Arnold, would receive an invite to the “loyal” wedding. Given Georgia’s famous loyalty, we’d assume many of her pals from the villa can expect invitations, too…

Advertisement

Love Island 2018 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Samantha Markle (Getty, 2018)

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha drops the strongest hints yet that she’s doing Celebrity Big Brother

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Universal, EH)

Fans loved Mamma Mia 2 – and now they’re off to buy dungarees and move to a Greek island

Dani Dyer on Love Island

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Love Island - Paul Knops

Who is Paul Knops? Meet the Love Island contestant who’s already snogged Britney Spears

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more