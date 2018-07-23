Accessibility Links

Who has won Love Island?

After months of mugging and grafting, one couple will be taking home £50,000. But who is going to win Love Island 2018?

It’s been eight weeks of grafting, mugging off and being loyal – and now Love Island series four is coming to an end.

But who will be crowned the 2018 winning couple? Jack and Dani have been early favourites, but we can easily see Josh and Kaz being voted the winners and snapping up the prize: a cool £50,000.

Or maybe underdogs Megan and Wes, Alex and Alexandra or Laura and Paul could win the public vote and the title of Love Island champions?

Whoever emerges victorious, we’ll be revealing the winners of series four right here during the live final on Monday.

But in the meantime, to whet your appetite and jog your memory, here’s a look back at all the previous couples who have won Love Island over the years, including where they are now and – crucially – whether they’re still together…

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – series 3, 2017

Kem and Amber win Love Island
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners of Love Island last year, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt into second place.

After finding out that they had made it to the final two couples, Kem revealed that he had found his “future wife” in Amber, while she said it was “crazy” to find themselves in the final.

Well, sadly, it wasn’t to be. In December that same year, five months after winning, the couple confirmed their split and released a statement that said: “Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work. We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

Although the pair have been rumoured to be dating new people, currently it seems as if both Kem and Amber are single. Maybe it’s time to give things another go, eh?

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde – series 2, 2016

112361

After weeks of intrigue, romance and a Miss Britain scandal, Love Island crowned its 2016 winning couple – Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.

The pair beat out second-placers Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland to claim the £50,000 prize money and won a whopping 54% of the viewers’ vote in the show’s final.

Proving that it’s possible to find true love in the villa, two years on and Nathan and Cara are not only still together, but they welcomed a baby boy named Freddie-George in December 2017 and the pair got engaged in July 2018!

It sounds as if Nathan pulled some strings with the Love Island producers for the proposal, as he returned to the villa in which they first got together (which isn’t the same villa the islanders currently reside in) to pop the question.

He told OK magazine: “I brought her back to where we met, and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us. Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.”

Max Morley and Jessica Hayes – series 1, 2015

108068

After a tumultuous journey to the final, Max Morley and Jess Hayes, who only became an official couple shortly before the end of the series, were voted the winners over long-running favourites Jon and Hannah.

However, only six weeks after leaving the villa and taking home the prize money, the couple split. Presenter Caroline Flack told RadioTimes.com that the break-up wasn’t too much of a shock. Asked if she had expected the winners to last, she replied “no…”, before taking a softer approach: “It was a surprise win, which is always good because I think a lot of people thought Jon [Clark] and Hannah [Elizabeth] were going to win.”

In the three years since, Max has popped up on Ex on the Beach and dated Charlotte Crosby while Jessica is currently with new boyfriend Dan.

Love Island continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2

This photograph is (C) ITV Plc
