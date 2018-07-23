Accessibility Links

Are any more contestants heading into the Love Island villa?

With just a week to go before the Love Island 2018 final, will there be any more bombshells strutting onto the ITV2 show?

Love Island - dumping twist - Josh and Kaz

There’s just one week left until the Love Island 2018 final, and currently there are 12 islanders in the villa.

From Jack and Dani to Laura and Paul, there are no single islanders and all of the couples seem to be happily paired up.

But will there be any more bombshells dropping into the villa to shake things up?

RadioTimes.com understands that for the remainder of this series, it’s incredibly unlikely that any new islanders will go into the villa.

Which means that one of the current couples are going to be your Love Island 2018 winners: Josh and Kaz, Jack and Dani, Laura and Paul, Alex and Alexandra, Megan and Wes or Jack and Laura.

It also means that the total number of islanders who appeared on this series is 38. That’s the largest number of contestants the ITV2 show has ever seen – possibly because this series is the longest ever, too.

Although things currently seem cosy between the couples, that could all change after revelations from Monday night’s lie detector…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

