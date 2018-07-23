Accessibility Links

New BBC book to celebrate the women of Doctor Who

Featuring illustrated, inspirational tales about inspirational women from the show - and beyond...

(BBC, TL)

Ahead of the launch of the first female-led series of Doctor Who, the BBC is to release a book celebrating the women of the show across its 50+ year run.

Doctor Who: The Women Who Lived, an illustrated collection of inspirational tales about the show’s female characters and historical figures, will be the first official book released to accompany the series, and it is set to arrive in September. It is written by Christel Dee, a former presenter of Doctor Who: The Fan Show, and Simon Guerrier (author of previous DW books The Time Travellers, The Pirate Loop and The Slitheen Excursion).

According to a release from the BBC, it will feature 75 tales about the women of the Whoniverse.

“From historical figures such as Agatha Christie and Queen Victoria to fan favourites like Bill Potts and River Song, each woman has made a unique contribution to the world of Doctor Who,” the statement reads. “Whether they’re facing down Daleks or thwarting a Nestene invasion, these women don’t hang around waiting to be rescued – they roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.”

Check out a picture from the book, featuring Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, below.

image003
Doctor Who: The Women Who Lived: Amazing Tales for Future Time Lords is published on 27th September in hardback, priced £16.99 by BBC Books

