Comic-Con 2018: the biggest news, trailers and panels from SDCC

The best stories and biggest releases from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 – all in one place

Annual pop culture smorgasbord San Diego Comic-Con has concluded its 2018 event, and you know what that means – all sorts of first-look trailers and images, intriguing panels and an absolute load of information about the biggest movies and TV shows in the world have been revealed to the world.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com was covering all the biggest stories from SDCC 2018, and so (in reverse order) here’s what we learned about the future of TV, film and sci-fi.

Check out the latest news below, as well as finding out when all the major events are set to take place.

Sunday 22nd July

Saturday 21st July

Friday 20th July

Thursday 19th July (aka Doctor Who day)

This article will be updated regularly

Advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday 19 July to Sunday 22 July, and you can read our full panel guide here