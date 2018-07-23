Accessibility Links

Comic-Con 2018: the biggest news, trailers and panels from SDCC

The best stories and biggest releases from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 – all in one place

Star Trek; Discovery's Cmdr Saru with Wonder Woman and the Doctor (Netflix, Warner Bros, BBC, HF)

Annual pop culture smorgasbord San Diego Comic-Con has concluded its 2018 event, and you know what that means – all sorts of first-look trailers and images, intriguing panels and an absolute load of information about the biggest movies and TV shows in the world have been revealed to the world.

RadioTimes.com was covering all the biggest stories from SDCC 2018, and so (in reverse order) here’s what we learned about the future of TV, film and sci-fi.

Check out the latest news below, as well as finding out when all the major events are set to take place.

Sunday 22nd July

Marvel offered grief counselling at Comic-Con for fans traumatised by the end of Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)
Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Jodie Whittaker reveals the origins of her Doctor Who costume

(BBC/Instagram, JG)
(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Millie Bobby Brown can’t escape the titans in the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros, BA)
Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros, BA)

Saturday 21st July

Watch the epic first trailer for Aquaman

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros, HF)
Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros, HF)

Nicole Maines to play TV’s first transgender superhero in Supergirl

Nicole Maines
Nicole Maines (Getty)

A new Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer has landed – and it’s amazing

(Warner Bros, JG)
(Warner Bros, JG)

Friday 20th July

Star Trek: Discovery trailer reveals big teasers for season 2

Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham

Good Omens reveals first look as Frances McDormand joins the cast

Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand (Getty)

Jodie Whittaker meets her Doctor Who wife Alex Kingston

143188.8f6e8cce-ad0c-46e7-b09d-3dc0335c2105

Thursday 19th July (aka Doctor Who day)

First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)

Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: John Barrowman speaks onstage at The Great Debate panel hosted by SYFY WIRE during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)TL

TL

Doctor Who’s new sonic screwdriver revealed

Jodie Whittaker with the new Doctor's sonic screwdriver (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker with the new Doctor’s sonic screwdriver (BBC, HF)

First full Doctor Who trailer FINALLY shows us Jodie Whittaker in action

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in the new Doctor Who trailer (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in the new Doctor Who trailer (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker got some very sweet Doctor Who advice from David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi

Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Matt Smith (BBC, HF)
Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Matt Smith (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker WILL get a Doctor Who Christmas special after all

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

New Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video sees Jodie Whittaker try to steal the Tardis

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker (BBC, HF)
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11 will not feature any Daleks confirms new showrunner

Daleks and Jodie Whittaker (with Bradley Walsh) in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
Daleks and Jodie Whittaker (with Bradley Walsh) in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Has Doctor Who just revealed a surprise new guest star?

Jodie Whittaker and Shaun Dooley in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker and Shaun Dooley in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

7 secrets and surprises we noticed in the new Doctor Who trailer

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who to feature its first ever writers of colour

Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11 has “so many references” for fans to find says Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who fans praise “brilliant” and “enticing” new trailer

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 (BBC, HF)
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 (BBC, HF)

Sky1’s Discovery of Witches air date confirmed

A Discovery of Witches
Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches

The Predator will feature female predators

The poster for The Predator (Fox, HF)
The poster for The Predator (Fox, HF)

The trailer for George RR Martin sci-fi series Nightflyers is intriguing and disturbing in equal measure

Netflix, Trailer screengrab
Netflix, Trailer screengrab

Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars gets shock revival and new trailer

Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (screen grab)

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday 19 July to Sunday 22 July, and you can read our full panel guide here

