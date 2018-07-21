Star Trek: Discovery trailer reveals big teasers for season 2

The new trailer reveals Spock is going to be back as Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) adoptive brother

The brand new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery has dropped – and it contains very exciting hints of what’s to come in season 2.

The new trail also name-checks Spock. The iconic character was previously confirmed to be appearing as a younger incarnation in the Netflix show.

The action-packed – and at times very funny – trailer was revealed during Comic-Con, and shows Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) speaking about adoptive brother Spock, and how he might have a link to the new challenges the crew of Discovery are facing.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said: “We know we owe you a lot of answers about how this show connects to canon this season, just not the way that you expected.”

Production got underway on the new season in April 2018 and it is expected to be released in 2019 on Netflix in the UK and CBS in the United States. However, no release date has yet been confirmed.

We already know that the USS Enterprise is set to play a major role in the new season with the show set 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series – meaning that Pike is Captain Kirk’s predecessor, and we should get an insight into the adventures he and his team have been on in the second series of Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019