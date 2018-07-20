When is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on TV? Who’s in the cast? Is it a spin-off?

The Bletchley Circle is back, but this time as a spin-off. Here's everything you need to know...

After four years, ITV’s Bletchley Circle is back on our screens – this time in San Francisco.

In the previous series, we saw how a group of remarkable and talented women fought hard to escape the return to mundanity post-WWII.

The former code-breakers set out to solve a set of gruesome – and seemingly connected – crimes, and this time is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco….

When is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on TV?

The drama begins on Wednesday July 25th at 9pm on ITV.

Which original stars are back? And who else has joined the cast?

Julie Graham returns to our screens as Jean McBrian, as does Rachael Stirling playing Millie Harcourt. But Anna Maxwell Martin has not reprised her role as Susan Gray, and Sophie Rundle, Hattie Morahan and Faye Marsay are also absent.

Instead, Crystal Balint (Prison Break), Chanelle Peloso (Level Up), Jennifer Spence (Van Helsing) and Ben Cotton (The X-Files) have all joined the series.

What is The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco about?

The spin-off, set three years after the last Bletchley Circle series, follows Julie and Millie as they go to San Francisco to investigate the death of a close friend. They are joined by US code-breakers Iris (Balint) and Hailey (Peloso), who – like their British counter-parts – feel undervalued, under-appreciated and cast-away after the war.

The women face adversity, both in the face of the perpetrators of the crimes, and from the patriarchal 1950s society they work in.

With no friends other than their fellow code-breakers, and thousands of miles away from home, just how will Julie and Millie solve the murder of their friend?

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco airs Wednesday July 25th at 9pm on ITV