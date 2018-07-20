When will Stephen King’s Castle Rock be released in the UK? Everything you need to know about the new horror series

Everything you need to know about the horror series from Stephen King and JJ Abrams

Ever wondered what would happen if you melded a mass of Stephen King books into one massive horror show? The answer: Castle Rock.

With JJ Abrams on board as executive producer, this new supernatural series from Hulu is set to rival the horror of Stranger Things with some of the best stories from the mind of The Shining author.

But when will the series be released in the UK? Who is in the cast? And what’s the plot? Find out everything you need to know about Castle Rock’s debut season below.

When will Castle Rock be released in the UK?

Although the series is slated for a 25th July release date on US streaming platform Hulu, a UK broadcaster is yet to pick up the series.

That doesn’t mean the show will always be unavailable on our shores, however. Similar to how C4 have broadcast Handmaid’s Tale, another Hulu series, Castle Rock could be aired in the UK at a later date.

What is Castle Rock about?

Stephen King fans will recognise the show’s title as the fictional town in Maine connected to many of the author’s works: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things – as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption – are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.

And the new show aims to unite this sprawling King canon through the eyes of death row attorney Henry Deaver. He hasn’t visited the town since a mysterious accident that left his father dead and him the sole suspect, but Deaver is prompted to return after he receives a mysterious call from Shawshank Prison.

Who’s in the cast?

Andre Holland, who you might recognise from Moonlight, Selma or American Horror Story will lead the series, playing Henry Deaver.

IT actor Bill Skarsgard will also star – but he won’t be reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown. The Swedish actor will instead play a feral Shawshank inmate who’s found in a cave beneath the prison.

Also starring is Melanie Lynskey (Rose from Two and a Half Men), Scott Glenn (Stick from Daredevil), Terry O’Quinn (Locke from Lost) and Sissy Spacek (the titular character from 1974’s Carrie).

Is there a trailer for Castle Rock?

Yes, and it’s just as creepy as you’d expect.