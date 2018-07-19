Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
New Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video sees Jodie Whittaker try to steal the Tardis

New Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video sees Jodie Whittaker try to steal the Tardis

The Thirteenth Doctor was just trying to get to Comic-Con…

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker (BBC, HF)

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Jodie Whittaker any more, the BBC have released a brilliant new sketch of the Doctor Who star trying – and failing – to steal the Tardis, in a video shown to fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

Advertisement

In the footage Whittaker realises she’s late for the SDCC panel, legs it through Roath Lock studios in Cardiff (where Doctor Who is filmed) and heads to her Tardis, only to note a “Not for Personal Use” sign on the door.

Following that, Whittaker takes a more traditional route to the convention centre, but not before startling a fan with her Doctor’s first words – “Aw, brilliant” – and a snappy callback to her hooded unveiling last July.

All in all, it’s a fun and light-hearted way for the series to reintroduce Whittaker to the world – and given that the Doctor stole the Tardis in the first place, totally appropriate. Doctor Who is clearly in very safe hands.

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine
Advertisement

Radio Times’ special Doctor Who preview issue, including exclusive interviews, pictures and behind-the-scenes secrets, is on sale now

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker with the new Doctor's sonic screwdriver (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Everything we know about the next series of Doctor Who – UPDATED

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (BBC, Warner Bros, HF)

From Doctor Who to Aquaman – the San Diego Comic-Con panels not to miss

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more