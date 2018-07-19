New Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video sees Jodie Whittaker try to steal the Tardis

The Thirteenth Doctor was just trying to get to Comic-Con…

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Jodie Whittaker any more, the BBC have released a brilliant new sketch of the Doctor Who star trying – and failing – to steal the Tardis, in a video shown to fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the footage Whittaker realises she’s late for the SDCC panel, legs it through Roath Lock studios in Cardiff (where Doctor Who is filmed) and heads to her Tardis, only to note a “Not for Personal Use” sign on the door.

Following that, Whittaker takes a more traditional route to the convention centre, but not before startling a fan with her Doctor’s first words – “Aw, brilliant” – and a snappy callback to her hooded unveiling last July.

From Cardiff to Comic-Con. Jodie Whittaker arrives at the #DoctorWho panel at #SDCC. pic.twitter.com/M1O9yXq8J2 — BBC America @ SDCC Booth #4129 (@BBCAMERICA) July 19, 2018

All in all, it’s a fun and light-hearted way for the series to reintroduce Whittaker to the world – and given that the Doctor stole the Tardis in the first place, totally appropriate. Doctor Who is clearly in very safe hands.

