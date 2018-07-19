Have Georgia and Sam quit Love Island?

There are reports of the couple leaving the ITV2 show after an explosive recoupling

Georgia and Sam have been struggling to stay away from each other ever since they split up to salvage their place on Love Island – and now, there are reports that the pair have quit the ITV2 dating show following an explosive recoupling.

Advertisement

“No one expected these two to leave and it is a massive shock,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “Their fellow islanders were stunned when they spoke about their reasons for quitting.”

According to The Mirror, it was a dramatic recoupling that prompted Georgia and Sam to depart: “They filmed the recoupling and afterwards Sam and Georgia weren’t happy so walked out of the villa. None of their fellow Islanders could persuade them to stay.”

The next recoupling – in which Georgia and Sam are not permitted to couple up with each other – will air on Thursday 19th July.

ITV told RadioTimes.com that it was unable to comment on the speculation.

Oddly enough, in a sneak peek at Thursday night’s recoupling, Georgia was shown sitting at the fire pit with the boys instead of standing up with the girls, and we can’t quite figure out why.

Does this mean that she isn’t taking part in the recoupling, as some form of protest? Or perhaps she’ll have her pick of the boys?

We’ll just have to wait and see…

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2