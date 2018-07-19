Accessibility Links

When is Gardeners’ World on TV?

The perennial favourite is forever being shoved from pillar to post by BBC2. So what's going on?

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing

Gardeners’ World might be a staple of BBC2 programming, but that doesn’t stop it being shunted around in the schedules from week to week.

Despite the fact the long-running horticultural programme is supposed to air on Fridays at 8pm, it can often be found lurking elsewhere in the week.

So when is Gardeners’ World next on?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/01/2018 - Programme Name: Monty Don's Paradise Gardens - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: in Highgrove. Monty Don - (C) Blink Films - Photographer: Andre Holzinger BBC, TL

These are the following dates and times that have been confirmed for all upcoming episodes:

Wednesday 18th July: This week, owing to Golf: The Open airing on Friday 20th July, Gardeners’ World has been moved to Wednesday night this week

It’s an extra special episode, too, as The Prince of Wales invites Adam Frost to Highgrove to talk about trees. With first-hand experience of tackling the pests and diseases that threaten our trees, the heir to the throne reveals that he once planted an avenue of American elm trees in the hope they would be resistant to disease “and then watched miserably as many of them succumbed just like the native variety”.

Friday 27th July: Gardeners’ World will air as normal at 8pm on BBC2

The episode features Monty Don advising on plants for a late summer display, Frances Tophill travelling to Birmingham where she transforms three tiny balconies into spaces full of colour and scent and Nick Bailey continuing his journey through the world of roses.

Friday 3rd August: Gardeners’ World will air at the later time of 9pm on BBC2

Although the gardening programme is still airing on Friday, it will be shown at a delayed time of 9pm rather than 8pm. This is because the European Championships are airing that evening on BBC2, and so Gardeners’ World has been shunted to a later slot.

