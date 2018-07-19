Accessibility Links

Comic-Con 2018: the biggest news, trailers and panels from SDCC

The best stories and biggest releases from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 – all in one place

Star Trek; Discovery's Cmdr Saru with Wonder Woman and the Doctor (Netflix, Warner Bros, BBC, HF)

Annual pop culture smorgasbord San Diego Comic-Con has finally kicked off its 2018 event, and you know what that means – all sorts of first-look trailers and images, intriguing panels and an absolute load of information about the biggest movies and TV shows in the world.

RadioTimes.com will be covering all the biggest stories from SDCC 2018, and we’ll update this article with all the latest news throughout the weekend.

Check out the latest news below, as well as finding out when all the major events are set to take place.

Thursday 19th July

First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty, EH)

Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

When is Nightflyers released? Everything you need to know about George RR Martin’s new TV series on Syfy and Netflix

Netflix, Trailer screengrab

More Comic-Con TV panels this Thursday

More Comic-Con movie panels this Thursday

This article will be updated regularly

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday 19 July to Sunday 22 July, and you can read our full panel guide here

