Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Chris Chibnall are ready to reveal some Who secrets

Hold on to your sonic screwdrivers, Doctor Who fans: incoming Time Lord Jodie Whittaker has materialised at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

The first female Doctor will be joined by new series stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole and showrunner Chris Chibnall for a panel this Thursday 19th July at 11.45am (7.45pm UK time), meaning there’s plenty to be excited about.

But just to raise the anticipation even higher, Whittaker has been meeting some fans…

She’s even been spotted in Lego form…

The Thirteenth Doctor gets ready for San Diego @Comic_Con… brick by brick.

See you tomorrow, #DoctorWho fans! pic.twitter.com/xjwn4AWB16 — #DoctorWho @ SDCC (@DoctorWho_BBCA) July 18, 2018

Is that me and Jodi Whittaker? Why yes it is. She was digitized and processed into Lego's…but she is still so cool! San Diego Comic Con 2018 at the BBC America Booth! #TheGeekAuthority @GeekAuthority #SDCC #SDCC2018 #BBC #BBCA #JodiWhittaker #Doctorwho pic.twitter.com/EMUf13mbqV — The Geek Authority (@GeekAuthority) July 19, 2018

And overall fans simply can’t handle the hype…

But what actually can we expect from the panel? Well, alongside the promise of all sorts of new announcements about the BBC sci-fi series, Whovians will hopefully enjoy new details about upcoming episodes from the new cast (minus Bradley Walsh, who isn’t attending).

And Who knows, we might even be treated to a new piece of footage or even an airdate. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

