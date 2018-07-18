Our Shirley Valentine Summer on ITV: what’s it about, who are the celebrities and when is it on TV?

Sick of reality TV that doesn't reflect real life? Get ready for ITV's new Our Shirley Valentine Summer

Our Shirley Valentine Summer sees a group of British singles whisked away to a remote foreign villa for sun, fun and romance. Sound familiar?

Don’t worry: for those tired of Love island’s sexy singletons comes a new documentary-cum-reality show with a bit more emotional depth.

Eight female celebrities are placed in a Greek island villa in a series that highlights the importance of friendship and fresh starts. The celebs might be single and open to romance, but this show offers a very different approach to romance.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Our Shirley Valentine Summer on TV?

The first episode of the series airs on Thursday 19th July at 9.30pm on ITV, and will also be available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

What’s the show about?

The show takes inspiration from the late ’80s British rom-com Shirley Valentine. The loveable Shirley is fed up of the monotony of her life, but a chance meeting with an old secondary-school adversary Marjorie sees the beloved Shirley invited abroad for a break away from home. Putting herself first for a change, Shirley jets off to a Greek island for a holiday of fun, living and love.

In the same vein as the film, in the new documentary the all-female cast of celebrities up sticks and move to a Greek island for a month.

Melinda Messenger, Sian Lloyd, Nancy Dell’Olio, Aggie MacKenzie, Ninia Benjamin, Lizzie Cundy, Annabel Giles and Ingrid Tarrant star, and we follow how they adapt and overcome their own challenges.

All of them are seeking to make some sort of change: be it getting over the breakdown of a marriage, pursuing a new hobby or finding love.

Many of the ladies open up about some of the issues they’re facing, from low self-confidence, a struggle to manage weight to breaking the feeling of monotony.

Our Shirley Valentine Summer airs on Thursday 19th July at 9.30pm on ITV1