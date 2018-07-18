Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 7

It’s time to take a trip back to the idyllic island of Saint Marie – a slice of paradise, other than all the homicide. Series seven of Death in Paradise will bring a new collection of unlikely murders for Humphrey Goodman’s replacement DI Jack Mooney and his team to solve.

Here are the main characters who will be entertaining us:

DI Jack Mooney – Ardal O’Hanlon

Who does he play? At the end of series six, a new detective arrived on the island of Saint Marie: an Irish widower named Jack Mooney. He took over from Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, who moved to London in the pursuit of love – leaving the shack on the beach empty for its new inhabitant. Jack’s style is a little different from Humphrey’s. For one thing, he wears short-sleeved shirts with zany ties (gasp). For another, he tends to disarm people: he tells long stories and acts things out, but beneath it all lurks the mind of a genius detective.

Where have I seen Ardal O’Hanlon before? It’s been quite a few years now since Ardal O’Hanlon starred in Irish comedy classic Father Ted. He played the hapless Father Dougal McGuire – a childishly innocent Roman Catholic priest who lived on Craggy Island. Since then, O’Hanlon has starred in My Hero, Big Bad World, Blessed, and London Irish. He made a guest appearance in Doctor Who as a cat-like creature named Thomas Kincade Brannigan.

Where has Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman gone?

Thankfully he wasn’t killed off like his predecessor. DI Humphrey Goodman managed to fall in love with his holiday fling Martha, and was devastated when she moved back to London – but after some advice from his team he threw caution to the wind and pursued her across the globe to declare his feelings. The actor himself decided to leave the show to spend more time with his family.

DS Florence Cassell – Joséphine Jobert

Who does she play? Florence Cassell may be young, but she is an incredibly capable Detective Sergeant. She is absolutely dedicated to the job and is totally focused on each case. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

Where have I seen her before? Before she joined Death in Paradise in 2015, Joséphine Jobert starred in a number of French TV shows including Cut (as Victoire Vila) and Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez. She also has a background as a singer with some fantastic old-school music videos.

Officer JP Hooper – Tobi Bakare

Who does he play? JP Hooper is young, eager, and keen to prove himself as a police officer. Recently wed to the girl he had a crush on at school, JP is experiencing the early days of married life. He and fellow officer Dwayne Myers are a bit of a double act.

Where have I seen him before? Londoner Tobi Bakare has appeared as Jamal in Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel The Golden Circle. Before that he showed up in The Smoke, Silent Witness and The Tunnel, but he’s also a stage actor with theatre credits including Reflection, Greenland and Utopia.

Officer Dwayne Myers – Danny John-Jules

Who does he play? Cheeky rogue Dwayne Myers is deeply embedded in the local island community. He knows Saint Marie better than anyone. Sure, his detective methods are sometimes a little dubious and he’s a bit of a maverick, but he gets the job done. He treats young officer JP as his sidekick.

Where have I seen him before? Danny John-Jules is best known for his role as Cat (and alter ego Duane Dibbley) in the comedy series Red Dwarf. Born in London to parents from Sierra Leone, the actor has also appeared in West End productions including Cats.

Catherine Bordey – Elizabeth Bourgine

Who does she play? You can always depend on Catherine. As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails.

Where have I seen her before? Elizabeth Bourgine will be a familiar face for French Death in Paradise fans. Originally a dancer and model, she went on to star in Nesta Burma, Shock Detective, and then Private Lessons, A Heart in Winter and My Best Friend.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson – Don Warrington

Who does he play? Selwyn has risen to the top of Saint Marie’s police force with his charm, intelligence and political skill. He’s proud of his team but prefers to take the back seat.

Where have I seen him before? Don Warrington MBE has had a prolific acting career across stage, film and TV. He played Philip Smith in the TV series Rising Damp, and also starred in CATS Eyes, Impact Earth, and BBC1 sitcom The Crouches. You may remember Warrington as the villainous founder of Time Lord society, Rassilon, in some Doctor Who audio adventures – and as the President of an alternative “Great Britain” in 2006’s television episode Rise of the Cybermen. Back in 2008 he competed in Strictly Come Dancing, but he didn’t get very far.

Siobhan Mooney – Grace Stone

Who does she play? DI Jack Mooney arrived on the island with his daughter Siobhan. She is still grieving after the death of her mother (and Jack’s wife) and is very close to her father, keeping an eye on him and helping him to settle in to his new life. Siobhan left school a year ago and must now decide about her future.

Where have I seen her before? Newcomer Grace Stone has recently appeared in Call the Midwife, Doctors, and The Crown where she played Anne Tennant in Princess Margaret’s episode Beryl.