Love Island fans are unhappy with how certain Islanders reacted to Laura’s dumping

Love Island fans have criticised Josh, Kaz, Wes and Megan for how they apparently reacted while Laura was being dumped by Jack.

Advertisement

In Tuesday night’s episode, unlucky-in-love Laura Anderson was brought to the same spot where she had been dumped by Wes, and given the heave-ho by Jack, who had taken a shine to newcomer Stephanie (and in a preview clip at the end of the episode was seen getting very close to fellow new Islander Laura Crane).

And viewers thought there was a distinct lack of sympathy from her fellow islanders, who (if the editing is to be believed) appeared to be smirking as the breakup took place.

“Megan, Wes, Josh and Kaz watching Jack end it with Laura sums up the sort of people they are,” wrote Twitter user @eddddb.

@L0ttiehall added: “Josh and Wes watching Laura get hurt like it’s entertainment was nasty behaviour. They both showed their true colours when they hurt Laura/Georgia earlier on and people seem to have forgiven them.”

Meanwhile, some reserved their ire for the girls in particular: “Megan and Kaz are so fake and disrespectful,” wrote @jodiesiobhann, “sitting there smirking at Laura; thinking they’re queens, all because they’re in relationships.”

megan, wes, josh and kaz enjoying watching jack end it with laura sums up the sort of people they are #LoveIsland — ed (@eddddb) July 17, 2018

Josh and Wes watching Laura get hurt like it’s entertainment was nasty behaviour. They both showed their true colours when they hurt Laura/Georgia earlier on and people seem to have forgiven them. They really aren’t shit #loveisland — lottie (@l0ttiehall) July 17, 2018

Watching Wez, Megan’ Josh and Kaz revel in Laura’s sadness just makes you wonder how happy they really are. Bunch of bastards #LoveIsland — Chloe Potter (@Clopotts) July 17, 2018

Kaz and Meg completely ignoring Laura walking away on her own after a break up ??? Girls are meant to stick together they could’ve asked her if she was alright #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) July 17, 2018

Megan and Kaz are so fake and disrespectful. Sitting there smirking at Laura; thinking they’re queens, all bcos they’re in relationships. Just proves having a pretty face doesn’t cure a shit personality. #loveisland — Jodie Siobhan (@jodiesiobhann) July 17, 2018

#loveisland wez & josh give yourselves a pat on the back. Ur little whispers in jack ear worked & you even got a front row seat to see a girl get hurt for the second time. You must b very pleased. No girl deserves this & people constantly going on about her age is just wrong. — Laura Reid (@floss84floss) July 17, 2018

There was a massive outpouring of sympathy for the lovelorn Islander, who has seen two promising relationships disintegrate in the past few weeks.

“Unpopular opinion, but I actually feel sorry for Laura,” @MattyDrew95 wrote on Twitter, “even if she does kick off about every little thing. It takes a powerful woman to get that many knock backs and get back up. Bless her.”

@Hey_Holly_K added: “the more Love Island goes on, the more I realise that Laura is one of the most realistic women in there. A little insecure, fecks things up cause she gets scared, but is willing to give people chances and stand by someone when times ain’t great. That’s what ya need.”

Unpopular opinion, but I actually feel sorry for Laura. Even if she does kick off about every little thing.

It’s takes a powerful women to get that many knock backs and get back up. Bless her #LoveIsland 💛 — MattyDrew (@MattyDrew95) July 17, 2018

The more #loveisland goes on, the more I realize Laura is one of the most realistic women in there. A little insecure, fecks things up coz she gets scared, but is willing to give people chances and stand by someone when times ain’t great. That’s what ya need. — H O L L Y (@Hey_Holly_K) July 17, 2018

Unpopular opinion perhaps…

but you have to admire Laura, despite her knock backs, she picks herself up, dusts herself down and starts again. That’s our kinda strong female! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7E8y4QJhwj — inthestyle.com (@inthestyleUK) July 17, 2018

Why’s everyone hating on Laura when Jack was laying it on extra thick when Kieran and Idris arrived, but now two new girls are in the villa and his head has gone. Give the girl a break, no wonder she’s getting insecure 🙄🙄🙄 #LoveIsland — Jade ☠️ (@jadeinked) July 17, 2018

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2