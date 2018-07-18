Accessibility Links

“Is that it?”: Viewers left fuming after Bancroft ending

The ITV audience were confused with the finale of the Sarah Parish cop drama

bancroft-reaction

The first series of ITV police drama Bancroft came to a close last night where viewers were gifted a twist: murderous detective constable Elizabeth Bancroft (Sarah Parish) had not been in love with Laura Fraser’s dull husband Tim, but Laura herself. Turns out the two women had enjoyed a fling before Laura ditched Bancroft after becoming pregnant.

But that wasn’t all: in the finale, Bancroft shot Detective Sergeant Katherine Stevens, the only one who suspected the rogue copper.

At the episode’s close, Stevens lay in a coma while Bancroft had been promoted, before discovering that Tim Fraser was her son’s father. Well, at least that’s what she told police, anyway.

Were viewers impressed by the barrage of twists? Not exactly…

Why? Many said the show felt unfinished with too many unanswered questions…

And others were disappointed that the titular tyrant cop didn’t get her comeuppance…

