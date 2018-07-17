Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is not far off, and speculation is mounting as to who might be heading into the house this series.

Advertisement

A whole host of reality and Instagram stars, actors, models and controversial figures are rumoured to be involved. Check them all out below…

Ryan Thomas

Could former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas be about to follow in his family’s reality TV footsteps? After all, his brother Adam Thomas appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2016, and his twin brother Scott has already been to Love Island.

Since quitting his role as Jason Grimshaw in Corrie a couple of years ago, Ryan has appeared in Neighbours as Rafael, but last year he dipped a toe in the reality TV waters by taking part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. A source told The Sun: “Ryan quit Corrie because he wanted to make more money and reality TV is the way to do that.”

John Leslie

According to The Sun, talks are in progress with John Leslie, the former TV presenter who was once the face of Blue Peter, Wheel of Fortune and This Morning. His career foundered in 2002 when allegations of sexual offences were made. Since then there have been a number arrests and charges in relation to other cases of sexual assault, but he has never been convicted of any sex crime.

A source apparently told the newspaper: “Producers for the show are particularly keen on signing John. They have tried previously but they are hopeful they can convince him to sign up. He has had a couple of meetings and the signs look promising.”

Samantha Markle

Samantha Markle, 53, is Meghan Markle’s half-sister, and is no stranger to TV appearances following her several revealing interviews about Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry. A source reportedly told the Daily Star: “The theme for this summer’s CBB series is understood to be ‘scandal’ so Sam is ideal for this.”

Chloe Ayling

21 years old today 💛🎂 A post shared by Chloe Ayling (@chloeayling97) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

Chloe Ayling is a model, 21, who made headlines after being kidnapped in 2017. The media had initially treated the case with scepticism and some accused the kidnapping of being fake, but Ayling’s captor has since been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Ayling went on This Morning to say she had not lied. An insider reportedly told The Sun: “Chloe has previously said that she wouldn’t do reality TV, but she is in talks to do the next series of Celebrity Big Brother.”

Georgia May Foote

Former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote is rumoured to be entering the CBB house this year. The 27-year-old won over viewers when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and she dated her professional partner Giovanni Pernice until their split the following year.

Rodrigo Alves (aka Human Ken Doll)

British-Brazilian Rodrigo Alves has become known for his multiple plastic surgery procedures that have led to him being labelled “the Human Ken Doll”. The 34-year-old is believed to have undergone ten nose jobs, a hair transplant, liposuction to the jaw, pec implants and rib removal among countless other procedures. He was heavily rumoured to be moving into the CBB house in the show’s winter edition this year, but could he be embarking on a summer trip instead?

Scott Disick

The lord is back A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

Scott Disick has long been rumoured to be joining CBB’s line-up. As the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father to her three children, the 35-year-old is a reality show veteran after appearing regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and various spin-off series. The couple split in 2015 and Disick is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia.

Spencer Matthews

It comes as a surprise that reality TV lothario Spencer is yet to book a stay in the Big Brother house. The 28-year-old former Made in Chelsea star, famed for his womanising ways, has gone on to appear on I’m a Celebrity (a famously short-lived spell), The Bachelor and The Jump. He won the latter in 2017 and met his wife, Vogue Williams. Eton-educated Spencer is also brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton after his sibling, James, married the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother is expected to air on Channel 5 this summer