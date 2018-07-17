Amazon Prime Day 2018 UK: the BEST TV deals on offer today

Check out the special offers and discounts on televisions offered by Amazon this year, from LG, Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, Philips and more

Online retail giant Amazon has kicked off its Amazon Prime Day 2018 with plenty of special offers and discounts.

Advertisement

Amazon have announced big savings on LG, Sony, Toshiba and Philips TVs and we’ll be updating this page as more come in.

Don’t forget, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 best TV deals – UPDATED

LG 55SK8000PLB 55-Inch Super UHD 4K HDR Premium Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £1,395.38, NOW £909.99 (save £485.39)

Philips 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight (2018 Model) – was £1,300.00, NOW £909.00 (save £391.00)

LG 49SK8000PLB 49-Inch Super UHD 4K HDR Premium Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £1,129.00, NOW £769.99 (save £359.01)

Philips 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight (2018 Model) – was £700.00, NOW £489.00 (save £211.00)

LG 55UK6300PLB 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £769.00, NOW £589.99 (save £179.01)

Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £799.00, NOW £649.99 (save £149.01)

Sony Bravia KD49XE7093BU 49″ 4K HDR Smart TV (2017 exclusive model) – was £479.00, NOW £399.00 (save £80.00)

Philips 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and 3-sided Ambilight (2018 Model) – was £1,100.00, NOW £770.00 (save £330.00)

Philips 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with Android Smart TV, Ambilight 3-sided, HDR Perfect, Freeview HD (2017 Model) – was £1,499.00, NOW £1,199.00 (save £300.00)

LG 49UK6300PLB 49-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £599.00, NOW £454.99 (save £144.01)

Early deals available now

Hisense 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV – save £130 (price £349.99, was £479.99)

LG 43 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – save £50 (price £379.99, was £429.99)

Samsung 50-Inch Ultra HD TV – now £437

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. If you’re after TVs, be sure to see whether the original price quoted is realistic – is the discount really as good as stated?

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates.

Advertisement

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.