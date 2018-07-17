Amazon Prime Day 2018 UK: the best tech deals on Tuesday

From smart home to great laptop deals and more, check out the best offers currently on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Had your eye on the latest technology for a while? Looking to invest in some new smart gadgets for the home? Now’s the time to strike.

Online retailers Amazon are rolling out another round of discount deals to celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2018 on Monday 16th July. RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with the best offers as they come in.

Just a reminder: you must be an Amazon Prime member for Prime Day deals. But we’ve got you covered, as you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can access all the retailer’s deals without paying for a full membership.

Amazon Prime Day NEW tech deals revealed

Best laptop d eals

Dell XPS 15.6-inch FHD Laptop (Grey) – was £1,349.99 NOW £959.99 (save £390)

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-Inch Laptop with Platinum Type Cover – was £1,129 NOW £749.99 (save £379.01)

Lenovo IdeaPad 520s 14-Inch Laptop – was £649 now £519.99 (save £129.01)

ASUS VivoBook Slim S410UA-BV134T 14-Inch Laptop – was £799.99 NOW £499.99 (save £300)

HP 15-bs501na FHD 15.6 Inch Laptop – was £399.99 NOW £299.99 (save £100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 120s 14-Inch Laptop – was £239.99 NOW £189.99 (save £50)

Best smart home deals

TP-LINK Wi-fi Smart Plug – was £29.99 , NOW £17.49 (save £12.50)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – was £39.99, NOW £24.99 (save £15)

Echo Dot – was £49.99 NOW £29.99 (save £20)

TP-Link Smart WiFi Hue Light Bulb – was £24.99, NOW £17.49 (save £7.50)

Echo Show – was £199.99, NOW £99.99 (save £100)

Hive Active Heating Thermostat – was £179.00, NOW £109.99 (save £69.01)

Best smart watch deals

Huawei Watch 2 Sport Smartwatch – was £276 NOW £149.99 (save £126.01)

Fitbit Blaze Smart Activity Tracker and Fitness Watch with Wrist Based Heart Rate Monitor – was £149.99 NOW £99.99 (save £50)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Built-In Sports Apps and Wrist Heart Rate – was £230.12 NOW £184.99 (save £45.13)

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications – was £195.31 NOW £154.99 (save £40.32)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Built-In Sports Apps and Wrist Heart Rate – was £224.08 NOW £184.99 (save £39.09)

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications – was £189 NOW £154.99 (save £34.01)

Best speakers deals

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof – was £123 NOW £79 (save £44)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Limited Edition Bluetooth/Wireless Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof)– was £149.99 NOW £99 (save £50.99)

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – was £449 NOW £314 (save £135)

LG PK5 Portable LOUDR Bluetooth Party Speaker – was £149 NOW £99.99 (save £49.01)

Best soundbar deals

Sony HT-RT4 600W 5.1 CH Soundbar System with Tall Rear Speakers – was £275.43 NOW £189 (save £86.43)

LG SJ2 Soundbar with 2.1 Channel 160 W Speaker Set – was £123 NOW £90.99 (save £32.01)

Yamaha YAS105BLB Soundbar with Dual Built-in Subwoofers – was £189 NOW £139 (save £50)

Best camera deals

Sony ILCE7KB.CE Full Frame Compact System Camera – was £899 NOW £615 (save £284)

Sony DSCRX100M4 Advanced Digital Compact Premium 4K Camera – was £699 NOW £499 (save £200)

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens – was £469.99 NOW £319 (save £150.99)

Olympus PEN E-PL8 14-42 EZ Pancake Zoom Kit Compact System Camera – was £449 NOW £404.10 (save £44.90)

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. If you’re after a smart speaker, be sure to see whether the original price quoted is realistic – is the discount really as good as stated?

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is already promoting its own products heavily including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates.

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.