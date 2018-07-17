Amazon Prime Day 2018 UK: Tuesday’s best deals
From TVs, Echos, games consoles, Kindles, smart home and tech, check out the best discounts and special offers available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the UK right now
Amazon Prime Day 2018, the online retail giant’s annual event, is underway with a host of deals and offers – but what are the best deals out there?
For Amazon Prime subscribers, it’s definitely worth checking out what’s on offer as the retailer reveals big discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2018 on Monday 16th July and Tuesday 17th July.
Remember, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.
Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far below. Bookmark this page to check back on new deals as they’re revealed…
Amazon Prime Day 2018 best deals available now – UPDATED
Click through below to check out the best deals available on TVs, headphones, gaming and tech below, available from midday this Monday 16th July
Amazon Prime Day 2018 – new deals revealed
Amazon device deals
- Echo Dot: save £20 (now £29.99)
- Echo Show: save £100 (now £99.99)
- Amazon Echo: save £30 (now £59.99)
- Echo Spot: save £30 (now £89.99)
- Echo Dot (2-pack): Buy 2 Echo Dots and save 50%
- Fire TV with 4K and HDR: save £30 (now £39.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: save £15 (now £24.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite: save £35 (now £74.99)
- Kindle Oasis: save £50 (now £179.99)
- Fire 7: save £20 (now £29.99)
- Fire HD 8: save £30 (now £49.99)
- Fire HD 10: save £50 (now £149.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition: save £40 (now £59.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: save £40 (now £89.99)
Best games console deals
- Sony VR starter Pack + Move controllers – was £314.97 NOW £229.99 (Save £84.98)
- Sony PlayStation pro Black 1TB – was £349.99 NOW £299.99 (save £50)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console Minecraft + Stand + FH3 + Sea of Thieves + MC Controller – was £389.99 NOW £199.99 (save £190)
- Far Cry 5 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4) – was £55 NOW £36 (save £19)
- Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle – was £400 NOW £349 (save £51)
- Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Odyssey + Pro Controller – was £377.99 NOW £329.99 (save £48)
- Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Tennis Aces + Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red/Neon Blue – was £383.98 NOW £339.99 (save £43.99)
Best headphone deals
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation – was £179.99, NOW £89.99 (save £90.00)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Black – was £203.88, NOW £149.99 (save £53.89)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Rose Gold – was £209.00, NOW £149.99 (save £59.01)
- Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Black – was £68.00, NOW £34.99 (save £33.01)
- Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver – was £75.65, NOW £39.99 (save £35.66)
Best TV deals
- LG 55SK8000PLB 55-Inch Super UHD 4K HDR Premium Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £1,395.38, NOW £909.99 (save £485.39)
- Philips 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight (2018 Model) – was £1,300.00, NOW £909.00 (save £391.00)
- LG 49SK8000PLB 49-Inch Super UHD 4K HDR Premium Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £1,129.00, NOW £769.99 (save £359.01)
- Philips 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight (2018 Model) – was £700.00, NOW £489.00 (save £211.00)
- LG 55UK6300PLB 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – was £769.00, NOW £589.99 (save £179.01)
Best smart home deals
- TP-LINK Wi-fi Smart Plug – was £29.99 , NOW £17.49 (save £12.50)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – was £39.99, NOW £24.99 (save £15)
- Echo Dot – was £49.99 NOW £29.99 (save £20)
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Hue Light Bulb – was £24.99, NOW £17.49 (save £7.50)
- Echo Show – was £199.99, NOW £99.99 (save £100)
- Hive Active Heating Thermostat – was £179.00, NOW £109.99 (save £69.01)
As well as thousands of deals on products, Amazon members are being granted a range of deals, discounts and member bonuses. The following deals are available now, so it’s worth signing up for your free trial if you want to take full advantage
- Prime Video – Up to 50% off movies and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video.
- Prime Video Channels – 3 months subscription at no extra cost on selected channels. Includes Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player.
- Amazon Music – Four months of the premium service for just 99p (usually £7.99 a month or £79 a year for Prime members).
- Twitch Prime – gives away a free PC game every day including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend.
- Kindle Unlimited – Three months of unlimited reading for no extra cost.
The following Amazon Prime Day deals were revealed early.
Best television deals from LG, Sony, Toshiba and more – Up to 30% off
Bose, Sennheiser and Sony Headphone deals – Up to 30% off
Sony and Canon Cameras – Up to 30% off
Kindle Paperwhite – £35 off (price £74.99, was £109.00)
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet –£40 off (price £59.99, was £99.99)
More early Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals
Hisense 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV – save £130 (price £349.99, was £479.99)
ASUS gaming laptop – now £549.99
Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal
Start searching early
You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. Is there a TV you’ve got your eye on for example, or are you thinking of upgrading your games console?
We now have full guides for tech and ‘smart home’ gadgets, TVs, gaming and headphones.
Watch a deal
Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.
Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net has widened. Keep an eye on the latest updates here.
Sign up for a free Prime trial
If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.