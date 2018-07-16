This photo of Emmanuel Macron perfectly sums up France’s World Cup excitement

The French president also dabbed with Paul Pogba as his team beat Croatia in the World Cup final...

It’s fair to say Emmanuel Macron enjoyed France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final on Sunday.

The French president was snapped in wild celebration as one of his team’s goals hit the back of the net in Moscow as FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Vladimir Putin looked on. If you look closely at the corner of the photo, you can see Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic’s distressed reaction, too.

And the antics didn’t stop there. Later on, Macron posed for a dab with Paul Pogba, because, like Barack Obama before him, he is keenly aware of the power of appealing to the kids. Now just try and picture this situation with Theresa May and Jesse Lingard…

Less enthused, however, was Vladimir Putin, who looked unsettled by his French counterpart’s flagrant displays of emotion as the rain poured down during the victory celebrations at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Putin stayed dry amidst the downpour as his umbrella bearer was the first to arrive on the scene when the rain began to fall (presumably out of fear), while Macron was left to get soaked. Not that he’ll care…

It's now absolutely bucketing down at the Luzhniki. Lackeys have appeared with umbrellas for the heads of state and FIFA dignitaries. Putin was the first to get his umbrella as Infantino, Macron and the Croatian president got soaked. — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) July 15, 2018

Bucketing down now. They've only brought one umbrella, and it's for Putin. He is NOT sharing it. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 15, 2018

What a trouper the Croatian President is.

Had to wait the longest time for an umbrella though. Not cool, FIFA/Russia/whoever it was.

Amazing. — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) July 15, 2018

