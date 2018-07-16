Accessibility Links

Samira and Frankie are now official and Love Island fans are all here for it

The pair became official like all couples should: in front of a live Aftersun audience and Caroline Flack

(ITV, Twitter, TL)

Samira Mighty may have left the villa in tears, but she couldn’t have looked happier next to boyfriend Frankie on Love Island: Aftersun last night. That’s right, we said boyfriend.

After the pair were interviewed by host Caroline Flack, Frankie – who had been coupled up with Samira on the ITV2 show before being dumped from the island – popped the question in front of the live studio audience.

“In there what you’ve seen was so much fun with Sam but, since we’ve come out we’ve had the best time,” he told Samira. “So I don’t just want you to be my couple on Love Island, I want to know if you want to be my girlfriend.”

Flack then summoned a bouquet of flowers on stage and Twitter users completely lost it:

And although fans are still angry at the lack of airtime Frankie and Samira enjoyed on the main Love Island show…

…most were able to bask in the couple’s blossoming romance.

Framira™ forever.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2

