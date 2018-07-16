Samira and Frankie are now official and Love Island fans are all here for it

The pair became official like all couples should: in front of a live Aftersun audience and Caroline Flack

Samira Mighty may have left the villa in tears, but she couldn’t have looked happier next to boyfriend Frankie on Love Island: Aftersun last night. That’s right, we said boyfriend.

After the pair were interviewed by host Caroline Flack, Frankie – who had been coupled up with Samira on the ITV2 show before being dumped from the island – popped the question in front of the live studio audience.

AFTERSUN EXCLUSIVE: Frankie's just popped the question to Samira! It's official. ❤️ #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/S9XHPRsYH6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2018

“In there what you’ve seen was so much fun with Sam but, since we’ve come out we’ve had the best time,” he told Samira. “So I don’t just want you to be my couple on Love Island, I want to know if you want to be my girlfriend.”

Flack then summoned a bouquet of flowers on stage and Twitter users completely lost it:

FRANKIE IS THE CUTEST! The declaration, the flowers. What a good egg. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAftersun — Nereece (@BigNez97) July 15, 2018

Frankie asked Samira to be his girlfriend and tell me why I just screamed as if he asked me, I'm sO GASSED for Samira it's what she deserves 😭 #LoveIslandAftersun — hayley (@hayleyskordei) July 15, 2018

SAMIRA AND FRANKIE ARE SO CUTE #LoveIslandAftersun — ellis (@elllisn) July 15, 2018

And although fans are still angry at the lack of airtime Frankie and Samira enjoyed on the main Love Island show…

I think if the producers actually showed more of #frankie and #samira on the show, then they would have had more of a chance of winning, than some of the couples currently in there 😐 #LoveIsland — Siyana rahman (@siyana_rahman) July 15, 2018

Watching Samira and Frankie's best bits like when did all this stuff happen?! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qHhhcZ3zI3 — Catherine Ekundayo (@CatEkundayo) July 15, 2018

…most were able to bask in the couple’s blossoming romance.

Frankie asking Samira to be his girlfriend on #LoveIslandAftersun is so cute I’m crying😭😍they deserve to be the happiest couple #loveisland — shannon (@shannanderson_) July 15, 2018

Omg Samira and Frankie are officially a couple 😍😍😍😍😍 #loveisland #LoveIslandAftersun — Kayla Higgins❄ (@KaylaHiggins98) July 15, 2018

Framira™ forever.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2