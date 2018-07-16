Who is Josh Mair? Meet the Love Island contestant, professional DJ and bodybuilder

Josh already has his eye on Georgia and Alexandra and isn't afraid to step on anyone's toes

21-year-old Josh Mair is a fitness model, competitive bodybuilder and professional DJ looking to mix things up in the villa. As he becomes one of four new singles joining the ITV2 show, he says: “I am a boys’ boy but if it comes down to the girl I want, I will step on toes to get her.”

On what he’s famous for, Josh said: “I DJ’ed at Zoo Project, I played on their boat party in Ibiza this summer. I’ve played at Birmingham musical festivals in the same line up as Stormzy.”

But the Birmingham native is more than just a wiz behind the decks. Josh is also a competitive bodybuilder. “I won the Miami Pro Bodybuilding competition in October,” he said. “I do fitness modelling as well.”

Asked what he was looking for in the Love Island villa, Josh said “I want to find love, I want to come out with a girl who I look at and think ‘how the hell have I done that?’”

Josh is a guy who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to break up a couple if he has to. “I’ve had my eye on Georgia for a while. Alexandra blew me away when I saw her.” Not short of confidence, he isn’t worried about competition either: “no one brings the energy like I do. Not even close! I always get what I want.”

Josh has only had two ex-girlfriends. “They were both short relationships. I’ve been single for two years” he explained. Due to his dating history, it’s not hard to work out why.

“I took my ex out. We got some champagne in a bucket with ice and I stood up and knocked it all over her! She left the date.”

Despite this, Josh is all about loyalty: “I would never cheat. Never in a million years. It’s a no go.” No wonder Georgia has caught his eye.

What is Josh looking for in a girl?

When it comes to a partner, Josh wants someone that can match his energy: “I want the whole package. Laughter is the way to my heart. I want someone on my level” he said.

What about turn offs? Not much puts off DJ Josh, but there are two things that would make him press pause.

“I don’t like girls with bad teeth. Or if they’re too loud or in your face.”

Who is Josh Mair? Key facts:

Age: 21

Job: DJ

Instagram: @joshmair96

Location: Birmingham