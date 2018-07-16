Good Morning Britain viewers think Piers Morgan was way too easy on Donald Trump (again!)

For the second time, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan got the opportunity to put some hard questions to US President Donald Trump. And once again he didn’t take it.

Advertisement

Well, that’s according to most of Twitter. Soon after ITV aired segments of the interview – filmed on Trump’s presidential plane Air Force One – viewers expressed they weren’t happy with Morgan’s line of questioning.

From queries about whether the Queen liked him, to whether there would be a trade deal between the UK and US and “whether there was any doubt” he would run for president again in 2020, many regarded the interview as too soft on Trump – especially from someone known for his attacking style of questioning…

“..she said, ‘It’s a very’ – and she’s right – ‘it’s a very complex problem’.”@realDonaldTrump told @GMB about the Queen’s thoughts on #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/udg8xLPbMj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 16, 2018

that piers morgan trump interview is the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen and I speak as someone whose mum once came to a PE lesson to complain they were hitting the ball at me too hard — joe (@mutablejoe) July 15, 2018

Piers Morgan is so far up Trump's backside I'm amazed we can hear him speak #ThisMorning — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) July 16, 2018

The only reason Trump has given so many interviews to @piersmorgan is that he knows he'll get an easy ride, as Piers is part of his propaganda machine. And disappointing that @GMB goes along with it. — Marc Johnson (@Mojo293) July 16, 2018

Well done to him for getting the story. But a cosy chat, where you deliberately avoid confrontation and worry about getting a selfy, is not a news interview. Trump still hasn't done a proper interview with a British broadcaster https://t.co/cIaGFDf8Zn — Adam Parsons (@AdamParsons1) July 15, 2018

Others were also frustrated that Morgan didn’t challenge Trump on certain claims, such as when the president said “seems like everybody wants me to” run for office again in 2020.

.@realDonaldTrump would never allow a interview with anyone who would seriously challenge his beliefs / actions. By letting @piersmorgan 'interview' him it says he effectively perceives him to be a rollover. #Trump — Thaddeus Harris (@SanMarino2ndXI) July 16, 2018

And some accused Morgan of simply using the interview as self-promotion…

Inadvertently revealing from Piers. What matters is that he got the interview – not the questions he asked. That's the right test for self-promotion but it's no test of journalism. https://t.co/IKdedAFB1E — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) July 15, 2018

However, viewers haven’t seen all of the interview yet. The full sit-down will be aired tonight on ITV, where Trump will talk more about his controversial trip to the UK and you can also watch Morgan show what life is like on Air Force One.

Or you can just turn over. We’d hold nothing against you.

Advertisement

Piers, The President and Air Force One is on 10.45pm tonight, ITV