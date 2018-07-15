As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Scott Mills, Lucy Fallon and Bobby Cole Norris.

Scott Mills

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills is so much of a Love Island fan that he can often be seen popping up in the sponsor adverts alongside his colleague Chris Stark.

Scott has been a mainstay on Radio 1 for the past 20 years, and currently presents a weekday show on the station between 1pm-4pm.

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap.

The 22-year-old has won numerous awards and gained plenty of praise for her portrayal of the show’s hard-hitting child grooming storyline.

Bobby Cole Norris

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Cole Norris is also a Love Island superfan – he’s always tweeting about the ITV2 show.

Bobby has also appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, as well as Iain Stirling’s Celebability.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 15th July at 10pm on ITV2