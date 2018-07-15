Chris and Kem reveal which Love Islanders they’d snog, marry and pie

We set the stars of You vs Chris and Kem a Love Island challenge

ITV2’s You vs Chris and Kem sees Love Island 2017 stars Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay taking on a series of crazy challenges set by the viewing public.

From wrestling in gravy to downing a whole tray of doughnuts in the fastest time possible and racing camels in the countryside, there’s no challenge too big or small for the duo whose bromance enchanted viewers.

We caught up with the boys and set them a few challenges of our own, one of which was a good old fashioned game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

We tasked them with revealing which of Love Island’s 2018 line-up they’d be most likely to whisk up the aisle, have a cheeky snog with or pie off – here’s what happened…

You vs Chris and Kem airs on Monday 16th July on ITV2 from 10pm