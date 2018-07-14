Wimbledon 2018 TV schedule UK: Full list of every match on the BBC

Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Wimbledon championships, including full TV coverage details live on the BBC

Wimbledon 2018 kicks off on Monday 2nd July, and runs for a full fortnight until Sunday 15th July.

In the UK, live TV coverage is shown on the BBC with matches broadcast on TV, and via an online live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All Centre Court matches will also be available in Ultra HD for the first time ever.

Matches will be shown live during the day on BBC1 and BBC2 each day from 11:30am (11am on day one), fronted as always by Sue Barker with commentary from Andrew Castle and John Inverdale. Up to 16 live HD streams will also be available on BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer and via the Red Button.

There will also be insight from tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King, Tracy Austin, Pat Cash, Kim Clijsters and Tim Henman.

And then an evening round-up, Today at Wimbledon on BBC2, will see host Claire Balding reflect on the day’s best action.

Check out our guide to all the action on every day at this year’s championships below.

The women’s singles quarter-finals is the pick of the action this Tuesday, with Serena Williams on Centre Court – find out more in our full order of play guide here.

Wimbledon 2018 matches and results – live on BBC

A full order of play will be available on the night before each day’s play

Week 2

Men’s and women’s singles round of 16 (everyone plays)

MEN’S SINGLES:

R. Federer (1) v A Mannarino (22) – 6-0 7-5 6-4

G. Monfils v K. Anderson (8) – 7-6 7-6 5-7 7-6

M. Raonic (13) v M. McDonald – 6-3 6-4 6-7 6-2

J. Isner (9) v S. Tsisipas (31) – 6-4 7-6 7-6

N. Djokovic (12) v K. Khachanov – 6-4 6-2 6-2

K. Nishikori (24) v E. Gulbis – 4-6 7-6 7-6 6-1

JM Del Potro (5) v G. Simon

R. Nadal (21) v J. Vesely – 6-3 6-3 6-4

WOMEN’S SINGLES:

S. Williams (25) v E. Rodina – 6-2 6-2

A. Kerber (11) v B. Bencic – 6-3 7-6

KA. Pliskova (7) v K. Bertens (20) – 3-6 6-7

J. Ostapenko (12) v A. Sasnovich – 7-6 6-0

J. Goerges (13) v D. Vekic – 6-3 6-2

C. Giorgi v E. Makarova – 6-3 6-4

S-W Hsieh v D. Cibulkova – 4-6 1-6

D. Kasatkina (14) v Alison van Uytvanck – 6-7 6-3 6-2

Men and women’s doubles third round

Mixed doubles

Boys’ and girls’ singles

Women’s singles quarter-finals

D. Cibulkova v J. Ostapenko (12)

D. Kasatkina (14) v A. Kerber (11)

K. Bertens (20) v J. Goerges (13)

S. Williams (25) v C. Giorgi

Men and women’s doubles

Mixed doubles

Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles

Invitation doubles

Wednesday 11 July

Men’s singles quarter-finals

R. Federer (1) v K. Anderson (8)

M. Raonic (13) v J. Isner (9)

N. Djokovic (12) v K. Nishikori (24)

J. Del Potro (5)/G. Simon v R. Nadal

Men and women’s doubles

Mixed doubles

Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles

Invitation doubles

Thursday 12 July

Women’s singles semi-finals

J. Ostapenko (12) v A. Kerber (11)

J. Goerges (13) v S. Williams (25)

Men’s doubles

Mixed doubles

Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

Invitation doubles

Friday 13 July

Men’s singles semi-finals

R. Nadal (2) v N. Djokovic (12)

K. Anderson (8) v J. Isner (9)

Women’s doubles

Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles

Invitation doubles

Saturday 14 July

Women’s singles final (play begins at 2pm)

S. Williams (25) v A. Kerber (11)

Men’s doubles final

Ladies doubles final

Girls’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles

Women’s wheelchair singles final

Men’s wheelchair doubles final

Invitation doubles

Quad wheelchair doubles exhibition

Sunday 15 July

Men’s singles final

Mixed doubles final

Boys’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles finals

Men’s wheelchair singles final

Women’s wheelchair doubles finals

Invitation doubles finals

