When is the World Cup 2018 England v Belgium third place play-off match live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the match no team wants to play in, including date, time and channel info

Gareth Southgate’s England squad may not be bringing it home, but their tournament isn’t over just yet. The Three Lions have one more game to play: The World Cup 2018 third place play-off.

It’s a match nobody wants to be a part of – but given that it’s the second to last fixture of the tournament – and England’s last – you wouldn’t want to miss it on TV would you? 

Plus, the match will not only be England’s chance to grab a consolation prize, but an opportunity to get a win over Belgium (who lost to France in their semi-final) after they beat the home nation 1-0 in the group stages.

Find out full details below.

When is the World Cup 2018 third-place play-off on TV?

The game between England and Belgium will play at St Petersburg on Saturday 14th July

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST

What channel is the game on?

The match will air on ITV

When is the World Cup 2018 final on TV?

The two winners of the semi-finals will play at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.

Check out our guide to EVERY World Cup 2018 fixture here

