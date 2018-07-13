What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The World Cup 2018 is coming to a close – but there is still one more weekend of action still to play.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Friday 13th July?

The next World Cup match will not take place until the weekend. On Saturday, England will contest their – arguably irrelevant – third place play-off match against Belgium, while the final itself, France v Croatia, is on Sunday. Check full details here.

World Cup semi-final results

France v Belgium RESULT: France 1-0 Belgium

England v Croatia RESULT: England 1-2 Croatia (after extra time)

World Cup quarter-final results

Sweden v England RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden

Russia v Croatia RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)

Uruguay v France RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay

Brazil v Belgium RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)