What World Cup games are live on TV today?
Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...
The World Cup 2018 is coming to a close – but there is still one more weekend of action still to play.
Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Friday 13th July?
The next World Cup match will not take place until the weekend. On Saturday, England will contest their – arguably irrelevant – third place play-off match against Belgium, while the final itself, France v Croatia, is on Sunday. Check full details here.
World Cup semi-final results
France v Belgium RESULT: France 1-0 Belgium
England v Croatia RESULT: England 1-2 Croatia (after extra time)
World Cup quarter-final results
Sweden v England RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden
Russia v Croatia RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)
Uruguay v France RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay
Brazil v Belgium RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
Full last 16 World Cup results
France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina
Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)
Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)
Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)