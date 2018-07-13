When is Prince Charles appearing on Gardeners’ World?

The heir to the throne will be talking all things green in a special edition of Gardeners' World on BBC2

In a special edition of Gardeners’ World, His Royal Highness Prince Charles appears on our screens to tell viewers about his desire to tackle the issues that threaten Britain’s horticultural future.

When is Prince Charles on Gardeners’ World?

This special edition airs Wednesday 18th July at 8pm on BBC2.

What is the episode about?

His Royal Highness is famous for his passion for all things green – something he might have picked up from a certain other royal…

In this special edition one-off episode, the heir to the throne allows cameras into the Highgrove garden to discuss his love of nature and what we can do to protect our native plant and tree species.

Having helped transform the Highgrove garden from the unkept plot it was 40 years ago, to the verdant, picturesque space it is now, the Prince is something of a green-fingered expert.

Charles also warns Brits not to bring plants back from abroad to avoid the spread of foreign disease, reveals his own gardening failures and discusses the Action Oak charity which focuses on protecting our beloved oak tree.

He also discusses the measures taken to protect the plant-life within the Duchy of Lancaster estate which covers a rather substantial 53,000 hectares over 23 countries.

Other features of the episode also include how to prune, propagate and plant, no matter the weather.

