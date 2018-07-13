Everything you need to know about the opening night of this year's classical music extravaganza

BBC’s signature First Night of the Proms is about to hit our screens, with tributes commemorating the First World War centenary and a new composition from Britain’s Anna Meredith. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is First Night of the Proms on TV?

Friday 13th July from 8:30pm to 10:30pm on BBC2. It will also appear on BBC iPlayer shortly after.

What’s going to happen?

An ambitious new score to mark the First World War centenary is just one of the highlights of the night, held at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Anna Meredith’s Five Telegrams is an emotional tribute to 1918, gaining inspiration from messages sent home by young British soldiers.

There will also be video projections by award-winning 59 Productions, whose previous works include War Horse, the London 2012 Opening Ceremony, and Channel 4’s recent VR film Grenfell: Our Home.

A rendition of Vaughan Williams’ chillingly beautiful Towards the Unknown Region will feature, while Gustav Holst’s celestial score The Planets will be performed by the BBC’s Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus. They are also joined by the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and the BBC Proms Youth Ensemble.

Who is going to perform at First Night of the Proms?

British composer Anna Meredith; the BBC Symphony orchestra (conducted by Sakari Oramo); the BBC Symphony Chorus; the National Youth Choir of Great Britain; and the BBC Proms Youth Ensemble.

