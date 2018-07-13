Accessibility Links

The Emmy Awards forgot to announce one of The Big Bang Theory’s nominations

The TV Academy has amended the error

The nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Well, most of them were.

The TV Academy forgot to name The Big Bang Theory’s season 11 finale The Bow Tie Asymmetry (the one that featured Amy and Sheldon’s wedding) in the category of outstanding directing in a comedy series, despite it having been nominated.

Under a new rule implemented in 2017, the category must feature at least one single camera series, and at least one multi-camera series. All of the named nominees – Atlanta x 2, Barry, GLOW, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Silicon Valley – are single camera shows, and this prompted The Hollywood Reporter to contact the Academy.

“Voting in the Emmy category of Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series resulted in seven nominees,” the TV Academy told THR after the error had been spotted.

“One of the nominees, The Big Bang Theory’s episode The Bow Tie Asymmetry, directed by Mark Cendrowski, was inadvertently left off various Television Academy communications platforms during today’s nomination activities.”

The Big Bang Theory has been nominated for two further Emmys this year, for outstanding multi-camera picture editing and for outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control. It has won 7 awards from 46 nominations across its 11-year-run, with Jim Parsons winning four times for lead actor in a comedy series.

The Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday 17th September 2018

