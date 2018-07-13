Humans fans react to devastating series three finale
Warning: this article contains major spoilers
Humans series three came to a devastating end on Thursday night – brutally killing off one of its major characters and delivering a game-changing revelation.
*** Warning: major spoilers ahead ***
- Gemma Chan teases action-packed new Captain Marvel movie role
- Meet the cast of Humans series three
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Gemma Chan’s character Mia effectively sacrificed herself in the name of peace in the series finale, and was beaten to death by humans live on television within the show. Fans were heartbroken by her departure…
NOOO MIA SHE CAN'T BE #Humans
— 💫✨ (@grimeshelby) July 5, 2018
Mia!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Humans I honestly can’t even. WHY! WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS @Channel4
— Jack Charnley (@Jaack_x) July 5, 2018
MIA DID NOT DESERVE THIS I'M SOBBING #Humans
— 💫✨ (@grimeshelby) July 5, 2018
I’m crying #Humans
— Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 5, 2018
Well that's me an absolute wreck… 😥 💔 @Gemma_Chan1 you did an excellent job as Mia. Well done to all #Humans cast on a brilliant 3rd series – hope there's a 4th after that ending! @BerringtonEmily @ivannojeremiah
— Holly_W (@hollyw_1719) July 5, 2018
Mia: Peace…peace…peace…
Me: #humans pic.twitter.com/L1WZmmnSKZ
— Bronte Tattersall (@OnceTainted_18) July 5, 2018
#Humans theyre really gonna kill mia huh wow okay i didnt need to be happy anyway
— zoë (@zlwarner24) July 5, 2018
In more uplifting news, we discovered that Mattie (Lucy Carless) is pregnant with a human/Synth hybrid baby after Niska (Emily Berrington) incarnates into a god-like being and tells her that her child will alter the course of history.
“Your baby will be the first of a new kind,” says Niska. “She is hope. She is everything we’ve been fighting for. She is the future of all of us.”
Humans fans are delighted by this revelation and already hankering for series four…
Oh my goodness!!! Mattie’s got a Hybrid in the oven!!! And that is how Synths evolve. VIVA REVOLUTION!!! #Humans
— Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) July 5, 2018
Omfggggggg part human part machine baby 😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯 great season role on season 4 #humans
— 🙂DaRrEn🙃 (@DarrenTullock) July 5, 2018
SYNTH BABY WHAT #Humans
— Jake ✌🏻 (@JakeMarchant544) July 5, 2018
Hybrid baby, Niska with unreal power and Laura in jail… There better be a season 4 #Hum4ns #Humans #SeriouslyThoughWhyMia
— 🏴 Helen 🏴 (@Helen_McMetal) July 5, 2018
#Humans …so season 4 is asap right?
— Megs (@nutmeginmylatte) July 5, 2018
#Humans #Human3 BLOWN AWAY. Renewal is a must.
— Purrlin (@Purrlin37) July 6, 2018
Channel 4 is yet to announce whether there will be a fourth series of Humans, but Gemma Chan has a string of film roles coming up, including starring as an alien in the new Captain Marvel movie.
This article was originally published on 6 July 2018