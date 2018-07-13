Humans fans react to devastating series three finale

Humans series three came to a devastating end on Thursday night – brutally killing off one of its major characters and delivering a game-changing revelation.

*** Warning: major spoilers ahead ***

Gemma Chan’s character Mia effectively sacrificed herself in the name of peace in the series finale, and was beaten to death by humans live on television within the show. Fans were heartbroken by her departure…

Mia!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Humans I honestly can’t even. WHY! WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS @Channel4 — Jack Charnley (@Jaack_x) July 5, 2018

MIA DID NOT DESERVE THIS I'M SOBBING #Humans — 💫✨ (@grimeshelby) July 5, 2018

Well that's me an absolute wreck… 😥 💔 @Gemma_Chan1 you did an excellent job as Mia. Well done to all #Humans cast on a brilliant 3rd series – hope there's a 4th after that ending! @BerringtonEmily @ivannojeremiah — Holly_W (@hollyw_1719) July 5, 2018

#Humans theyre really gonna kill mia huh wow okay i didnt need to be happy anyway — zoë (@zlwarner24) July 5, 2018

In more uplifting news, we discovered that Mattie (Lucy Carless) is pregnant with a human/Synth hybrid baby after Niska (Emily Berrington) incarnates into a god-like being and tells her that her child will alter the course of history.

“Your baby will be the first of a new kind,” says Niska. “She is hope. She is everything we’ve been fighting for. She is the future of all of us.”

Humans fans are delighted by this revelation and already hankering for series four…

Oh my goodness!!! Mattie’s got a Hybrid in the oven!!! And that is how Synths evolve. VIVA REVOLUTION!!! #Humans — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) July 5, 2018

Omfggggggg part human part machine baby 😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯 great season role on season 4 #humans — 🙂DaRrEn🙃 (@DarrenTullock) July 5, 2018

Hybrid baby, Niska with unreal power and Laura in jail… There better be a season 4 #Hum4ns #Humans #SeriouslyThoughWhyMia — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Helen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Helen_McMetal) July 5, 2018

#Humans …so season 4 is asap right? — Megs (@nutmeginmylatte) July 5, 2018

Channel 4 is yet to announce whether there will be a fourth series of Humans, but Gemma Chan has a string of film roles coming up, including starring as an alien in the new Captain Marvel movie.

This article was originally published on 6 July 2018