How many Love Island contestants will go home after tonight’s recoupling? And is Dr Alex at risk?

If you thought Samira leaving Love Island in tonight’s episode would be the biggest shock to the villa, well, think again – because a surprise recoupling could see one of the longest-standing islanders out on his ear.

During tonight’s episode, Kaz receives a text that explains the new recoupling which, thanks to Samira’s exit, will send two boys home..

“Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to couple up with. #GetPickedOrGetPied #TaxiForTwo”

Unfortunately, all the Islanders are in happy couples except for Dr Alex and newcomers Alexandra, Idris and Kieran, leading all three boys to vie for Alexandra’s affection to secure their place in the villa.

“This is crazy, either she picks me or I go home,” Alex comments of the situation. “This is D Day for me. Do or get dumped.”

Later, to Alexandra he says: “I have really enjoyed the past few days getting to know you, we’ve had a great conversation and I have felt like it was really nice to give you a kiss.

“I just wanted to say to you I do like you and I would like to get to know you more.”

In the Beach Hut, Kieran says: “Of course I want Alexandra to choose me. I do feel like I’ve got to know her well in the short space of time she’s been here and I want to get to know her a bit more.”

Idris, meanwhile, maintains a positive attitude.

“It is quite difficult with this recoupling, hopefully she’ll pick the right person,” he says. “I’m a positive guy. She will pick me.”

After enjoying getting to know all three boys, Alexandra says: “Ultimately, the decision is down to me.

“I have now got to choose between Alex, Kieran and Idris… The three guys that I’ve got to choose between, they are all so nice. It’s just making my decision really, really hard because they are all so lovely and I don’t want to send anybody home…

“I’ve got to go with my instinct and who my mind and heart is telling me.”

So could this be the end of Dr Alex’s long search for love? Or will Kieran and Idris have one of the shortest stays in the villa yet? We can hardly wait to find out.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9.00pm