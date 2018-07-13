Accessibility Links

“A complete injustice”: Twin Peaks fans incensed at Emmy Awards ‘snub’

“A complete injustice”: Twin Peaks fans incensed at Emmy Awards ‘snub’

Sure, there are writing and directing nominations but Twin Peaks fans want a best series nod and recognition for star Kyle MacLachlan

Twin Peaks The Return

The Twin Peaks fandom is angry. The Emmy nominations for 2018 are out – and somehow the awards body seems to have entirely forgotten about the return after 25 years of the genre-bending mystery horror drama.

Well, not entirely. Creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (catchy), Lynch is also in the running for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and there are nominations for make-up, single-camera picture editing, hair styling and sound editing.

But there are no nominations inr the major limited series categories or for star Kyle McLachlan, and fans are pretty mad about that…

Better luck in 2043?

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks The Return
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

