“A complete injustice”: Twin Peaks fans incensed at Emmy Awards ‘snub’
Sure, there are writing and directing nominations but Twin Peaks fans want a best series nod and recognition for star Kyle MacLachlan
The Twin Peaks fandom is angry. The Emmy nominations for 2018 are out – and somehow the awards body seems to have entirely forgotten about the return after 25 years of the genre-bending mystery horror drama.
Well, not entirely. Creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (catchy), Lynch is also in the running for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and there are nominations for make-up, single-camera picture editing, hair styling and sound editing.
Congratulations to @DAVID_LYNCH, @mfrost11, @DebbieZoller1, Richard Redlefsen, & the crew of @SHO_TwinPeaks for their nominations today. Proud to have worked with you all!
Also a BIG thank you to all of YOU – the damn finest fans anyone could have 👍 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VQE5PuCC8H
— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) July 12, 2018
But there are no nominations inr the major limited series categories or for star Kyle McLachlan, and fans are pretty mad about that…
> Twin Peaks does revolutionary things for narrative television, gets shafted at the Emmys
> A weak, uneven season of Game of Thrones manages to snag all the noms pic.twitter.com/UJGdPW6iqn
— Alex Rochon (@AlexRochonVA) July 12, 2018
I’m so frustrated with this year’s Emmy nominations. HOW is #TwinPeaks not nominated for Best Limited Series? It literally changed the medium of television as we know it. And HOW is @Kyle_MacLachlan not nominated for his excellent and layered performance? 🤯
— Leyan Elyas (@LeyanElyasTW) July 13, 2018
The Emmys just snubbed Kyle MacLachlan and I am pissed.#TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/dq19O7vazJ
— Amanda (@DuganAmanda) July 12, 2018
Shutting out “Twin Peaks” is a pretty definitive statement by the Emmys, and that statement seems to be “We don’t particularly care for television”
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 12, 2018
To hell with the #Emmys. Congratulations to @Kyle_MacLachlan and @LauraDern for being smart, intuitive, brilliant performers and kind, warm, open-hearted people who have had successful careers for over 30 years. The love of #TwinPeaks fans for you transcends any award. pic.twitter.com/lyLFw4CUId
— Ivan (@underthefan113) July 12, 2018
I am, of course, despondent that "Twin Peaks" was shut out of the major limited series categories. #Emmys
— Darren Franich (@DarrenFranich) July 12, 2018
Bit late to the party but the fact that Twin Peaks was snubbed in the Emmys is a complete injustice. Episode 8 alone was worth a nomination.
— Jon Glanville (@jonglanville) July 13, 2018
Thursday Mood of the Day: disappointed#TwinPeaks #whatajoke #emmys @Bookhousebabes pic.twitter.com/zx6d2cwQCW
— Laurel Pho☕️🍩 (@laurelpho) July 12, 2018
Dealing with the Twin Peaks Emmys shut out like pic.twitter.com/0RboZjUViD
— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) July 12, 2018
Better luck in 2043?