What time is Outlander on More 4?

UK viewers can finally watch series two of the hit drama series on TV in the UK

Outlander series two is now available for UK viewers to watch on television for free.

The time-travelling drama, which airs first in the UK on Amazon, follows Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe), a nurse who finds herself mysteriously transported from the post-WWII era Scotland to the highlands in 1743. As she finds love, family and heartache in Scotland, Claire’s 1945 life feels very much in the past.

Whether you’re binge watching the second instalment or rationing the latest episodes, here’s everything you need to know about series two.

What time Outlander series two on TV?

Outlander series two is on More4 at 9pm on Thursdays in the UK. If you aren’t quite caught up, series one is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video – as is series three.

Is there a trailer for season two?

Yes – you can watch the drama unfold below:

When is Outlander series four released?

While series two is only just coming to More4, the show is actually gearing up for its four series. Find out much more about the new episodes here.