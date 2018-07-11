Who’s been knocked out of the World Cup 2018?

Keep up to date with all the teams whose World Cup dream has come to an end

Every player in Russia 2018 has been dreaming of lifting the World Cup. Unfortunately, for some teams, the dream is already over.

These are the teams who have already been knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.

Semi finals

Tuesday 10th July

Belgium were knocked out by France in the first semi final, in a nail-biting 1-0 game which ended in frustration for Belgian spectators.

Quarter-finals

Saturday 7th July

Sweden were knocked out by England in the third quarter final, with Harry Maguire and Dele Alli both putting the ball in the back of the next while Jordan Pickford pulled off some spectacular saves to claim a 2-0 victory.

Russia were knocked out by Croatia in the nail-biting final quarter-final, which saw both teams level until Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic ended the host nation’s run in a penalty shoot-out. The final score was 2-2, with Croatia winning 4-3 on penalties.

Friday 6th July

Uruguay were knocked out by France in the first quarter-final of Russia 2018, with Antoine Griezmann and Raphaël Varane scoring in a 2-0 victory for the French.

Brazil were knocked out by Belgium in the second quarter-final, with Kevin de Bruyne and an own goal from Fernandinho putting the Belgians ahead of their opponents 2-1.

These results mean there are only European teams left in the World Cup, and makes it certain that a European team will lift the Cup for the fourth tournament in a row (following Italy’s win in 2006, France’s in 2010 and Germany’s in 2014).

Round of 16

Saturday 30th June

Argentina were knocked out by France in a thrilling contest in Kazan, – the 4-3 scoreline slightly flattering Argentina, with France on impressive form – while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal lost out 2-1 to Uruguay.

Sunday 1st July

In arguably the biggest shock of the tournament yet, Spain went out to hosts Russia on penalties. Denmark were also eventually knocked out by Croatia after a thrilling penalty shootout.

Monday 2nd July

Brazil in the end comfortably made it through their Last 16 match against Mexico, winning 2-0. Japan, meanwhile, eventually were knocked out after a thrilling comeback by Belgium from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Tuesday 3rd July

England – miraculously – survived a World Cup penalty shootout to knock out Last 16 opponents Colombia. In the other game, Switzerland exited the tournament, meaning England play Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Group A

Egypt

Dubbed the ‘Mo Salah Side’, there was whispers that Egypt could be the surprise package of the tournament. However, back to back defeats means they are already knocked out with one group game still to play.

Saudi Arabia

Branded the worst side in the World Cup after their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia too won’t be making it through Group A.

Group B

Morocco

Pre-tournament Morocco weren’t expected to do much more than make up the numbers – and they didn’t. Defeats to Iran and Portugal have confirmed their exit.

Iran

After failing to beat Portugal in their final game, the Middle East side were eliminated from the competition.

Group C

Peru

Peru failed to score a goal in their games against Denmark and France. Two straight defeats mean there will be exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Australia

After failing to win a single game in their group, Australia were eliminated.

Group D

Iceland

The underdogs of the contest finished bottom of their group without a single win. Here’s hoping the Icelandic ‘thunderclap’ will stay at the tournament without them, though.

Nigeria

The African side are out after a last-minute goal from Argentina saw Nigeria’s last group game end in defeat.

Group E

Costa Rica

After Brazil scored two last-minute goals against Costa Rica, the 2014 quarter-finalists are now out of the competition.

Group F

Germany

The reigning champs are not only out of the contest, but they finished bottom in their group after a 2-0 loss against South Korea.

South Korea

They’re out, but have plenty to brag about after their last victory over Germany.

Group G

England and Belgium will progress into the next round. Panama and Tunisia have both been knocked out of the tournament.

Group H

Senegal and Poland are out of the competition. Senegal became the first team ever in a World Cup to be eliminated based on fair play points – ie how many cards the team picked up over the course of the tournament.