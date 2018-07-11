Why isn’t Our Girl on tonight?

The World Cup has kicked the BBC1 drama out of its usual slot - twice in one week...

In the continuing saga of Our Girl vs the World Cup, it seems there is only going to be one winner. After several weeks of schedule shifting, this time around the BBC1 Michelle Keegan military drama moves not once but twice thanks to tournament fixtures.

Episode six, originally set to air at 9pm on Tuesday 10th July, was then moved to Wednesday – before England made it through to the World Cup semi-finals and the BBC decided it didn’t much fancy putting one of its big dramas up against ITV’s showing of the match.

Which means, this week’s Our Girl has now been relegated to…

Friday 13th July at 9pm on BBC1

Lucky for some…?