Who is the best TV pundit at the World Cup 2018?

There’s a lot to be said for good football punditry. Particularly at a World Cup, when you’re staring down the barrel of hundreds of hours of coverage across 64 matches.

Over the course of the tournament in Russia, both the BBC and ITV have spiced up their regular teams – the BBC’s front line includes Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand, while ITV have stalwarts Ian Wright and Gary Neville – with various faces from the footballing world, many of whom have provided us with great insight, and entertainment, as we awaited the ref’s whistle.

There was the ever-unsettling Roy Keane telling us that he wished he had ripped Iran manager Carlos Queiroz’s head off; and looking like he wanted to do the same to Slaven Bilic. And who could forget Alan Shearer, an ever-present on BBC’s Match of the Day, singing Three Lions at the beginning of the highlights show on the evening of England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

But who has been your favourite pundit at Russia 2018? Cast your vote in our poll below.

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

