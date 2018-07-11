Who is the best TV pundit at the World Cup 2018?
Vote in our poll to decide which football analyst has performed the best in Russia
There’s a lot to be said for good football punditry. Particularly at a World Cup, when you’re staring down the barrel of hundreds of hours of coverage across 64 matches.
- Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist named best commentators at World Cup 2018 in RadioTimes.com poll
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Over the course of the tournament in Russia, both the BBC and ITV have spiced up their regular teams – the BBC’s front line includes Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand, while ITV have stalwarts Ian Wright and Gary Neville – with various faces from the footballing world, many of whom have provided us with great insight, and entertainment, as we awaited the ref’s whistle.
There was the ever-unsettling Roy Keane telling us that he wished he had ripped Iran manager Carlos Queiroz’s head off; and looking like he wanted to do the same to Slaven Bilic. And who could forget Alan Shearer, an ever-present on BBC’s Match of the Day, singing Three Lions at the beginning of the highlights show on the evening of England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia.
"It's coming home" .
All together now… #worldcup pic.twitter.com/5Im4JAzvCI
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2018
But who has been your favourite pundit at Russia 2018? Cast your vote in our poll below.
England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday
Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter