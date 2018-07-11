Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is the best TV pundit at the World Cup 2018?

Who is the best TV pundit at the World Cup 2018?

Vote in our poll to decide which football analyst has performed the best in Russia

Pundits (1)

There’s a lot to be said for good football punditry. Particularly at a World Cup, when you’re staring down the barrel of hundreds of hours of coverage across 64 matches.

Advertisement

Over the course of the tournament in Russia, both the BBC and ITV have spiced up their regular teams – the BBC’s front line includes Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand, while ITV have stalwarts Ian Wright and Gary Neville – with various faces from the footballing world, many of whom have provided us with great insight, and entertainment, as we awaited the ref’s whistle.

There was the ever-unsettling Roy Keane telling us that he wished he had ripped Iran manager Carlos Queiroz’s head off; and looking like he wanted to do the same to Slaven Bilic. And who could forget Alan Shearer, an ever-present on BBC’s Match of the Day, singing Three Lions at the beginning of the highlights show on the evening of England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

But who has been your favourite pundit at Russia 2018? Cast your vote in our poll below. 

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(From L) Great Britain's Christopher Froome wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Romain Bardet and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran ride towards the finish line during the 183 km seventeenth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 19, 2017 between Le La Mure and Serre-Chevalier, French Alps. (Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tour de France live on TV Full ITV and Eurosport coverage guide

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 28: Rangers manager Ally McCoist looks on during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On the mic Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist named the best TV commentators at the World Cup

(Getty)

France v Belgium World Cup 2018 semi-finals: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more